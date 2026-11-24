Denmark to Ban Phones in Schools Nationwide, Starting 2027-28
(MENAFN) Denmark will prohibit cellphones in schools across the country starting with the 2027-2028 academic year, the government announced Monday.
The measure, agreed by the government, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative party, applies to primary school and all later years through 10th grade. It also covers after-school activities, according to a statement from the Education Ministry.
Cellphones and other privately owned, internet-connected devices will be off-limits during both lessons and breaks. The rule applies at public schools, independent schools, municipal international schools, youth schools and continuation schools.
The restrictions extend to after-school facilities, including school-based leisure programs and youth clubs, for children and young people up to 10th grade.
"Children should be able to go to school without being constantly disturbed by, for example, social media, online shopping and gaming. They should be able to concentrate on the lessons, immerse themselves in a task, and be with their classmates," said Education Minister Magnus Heunicke.
The agreement goes beyond the phone ban. School networks will be required to install content filters that block websites with no educational or pedagogical relevance. During lessons, the filters will cut off access to social media, gaming and online shopping sites.
The government intends to submit the legislative proposal in the upcoming parliamentary session. The ban is scheduled to take effect with the 2027-2028 school year.
The measure, agreed by the government, the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative party, applies to primary school and all later years through 10th grade. It also covers after-school activities, according to a statement from the Education Ministry.
Cellphones and other privately owned, internet-connected devices will be off-limits during both lessons and breaks. The rule applies at public schools, independent schools, municipal international schools, youth schools and continuation schools.
The restrictions extend to after-school facilities, including school-based leisure programs and youth clubs, for children and young people up to 10th grade.
"Children should be able to go to school without being constantly disturbed by, for example, social media, online shopping and gaming. They should be able to concentrate on the lessons, immerse themselves in a task, and be with their classmates," said Education Minister Magnus Heunicke.
The agreement goes beyond the phone ban. School networks will be required to install content filters that block websites with no educational or pedagogical relevance. During lessons, the filters will cut off access to social media, gaming and online shopping sites.
The government intends to submit the legislative proposal in the upcoming parliamentary session. The ban is scheduled to take effect with the 2027-2028 school year.
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