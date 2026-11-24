(MENAFN- APO Group) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, November 24, 2026/ --

•With a $35 million budget over five years, the strategy provides an operational framework to optimise the regionalised manufacturing ecosystem as production capacity and capability expand.

•The strategy advances vaccine equity, regional health security, and sovereignty by anchoring production in routine immunisation, keeping facilities commercially viable and ready to meet needs during outbreaks.

•RVMC provides independent implementation support to help regional partners strengthen manufacturing ecosystems and sustain production over the long term.

Today at the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC) () launched its 2028–2032 Strategy: Optimising Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing. The five-year roadmap outlines four strategic initiatives designed to ensure that regionalised manufacturing is supported by the political commitment, market structures, regulatory frameworks, and financing conditions required for long-term sustainability. The strategy also marks a shift in RVMC’s role: from building the evidence and consensus for regionalised manufacturing to working alongside governments, regional bodies, and manufacturers on the decisions and actions that make it viable.

While capital and production capacity have expanded significantly, findings from RVMC’s ecosystem status report, Towards Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing, showed that as of 2023, regional manufacturers were supplying just 1% of vaccine demand in Africa, 25% in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 29% in Southeast Asia. Only three regional manufacturers were producing five or more vaccines at scale, with none located in Africa. The report underscores that regional health resilience depends on enabling policies, streamlined regulatory approaches, and predictable demand to meet everyday healthcare needs, while maintaining the operational capacity to surge during crises.

“Latin America and Southeast Asia have built strong foundations, and Africa has created ambitious plans and frameworks. Progress is real, but uneven, and factories alone cannot deliver health security,” said Dr Frederik Kristensen, Managing Director of RVMC. “Our focus must now shift from simply building more plants to optimising the broader regionalised vaccine manufacturing (RVM) system. To us, optimisation means governments, regulators, industry, and investors working together so that RVM is financially sustainable, locally driven, regionally coordinated, and globally connected. When regional facilities are equipped to reliably protect their own populations every day, and better placed to respond to outbreaks, global health security is truly enhanced.”

To translate this vision into action, the 2028–2032 Strategy provides an operational framework, backed by a $35 million budget, focused on four integrated initiatives:

•Insights Initiative: Strengthens the evidence base, bringing the most comprehensive data together in one place and putting targeted analysis in the hands of decision-makers.

•Regional Pathways Initiative: Supports regions in developing investable pathways for RVM that enable partners to align with regional priorities.

•Collaborative Support Initiative: Delivers targeted advisory support to countries, manufacturers and funders, to de-risk projects.

•Inter-regional Cooperation Initiative: Provides a platform for tackling shared challenges, speaking with a collective voice in global discussions, and advancing market opportunities across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

The full strategy document, Optimising Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing 2028–2032, and the baseline RVM ecosystem status report, Towards Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing, are available at .

Speaking at CPHIA, Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC and RVMC Executive Committee member, emphasised that continental self-reliance requires a healthy manufacturing ecosystem: “Africa has committed to producing 60% of the vaccines it needs by 2040. We know what it will take to get there. We need stronger manufacturing capacity, reliable markets, access to technology and the right financing. Through PHAHM, we are working with our Member States and partners to put these conditions in place. We also have much to learn from the experience of Latin America and Southeast Asia, and much to share. The RVMC Strategy provides an opportunity to work together on the challenges we face and ensure that regional vaccine manufacturing is sustainable. Ultimately, our goal is for Africa to be able to produce the vaccines its people need, both in normal times and during health emergencies.”

Underscoring the link between regionalised manufacturing and rapid response, Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, which hosts the RVMC Secretariat, and RVMC Executive Committee member, said: “RVMC has built critical momentum—establishing the evidence, setting a shared vision, and bringing partners together around a common agenda. Real pandemic preparedness depends on the trust and operational experience built through routine manufacturing. Developing vaccines at speed only results in global health security if all regions have the capacity to manufacture and deliver them; by grounding operations in routine production and credible market intelligence through the Insights Initiative, the 2028–2032 Strategy provides the foundation needed to vaccinate equitably when an outbreak strikes.”

Ahead of the 2028–2032 implementation period, RVMC will continue to deliver on its current strategy while working with regional partners to plan implementation, including setting shared priorities and measures of success for the next phase. This work will build the operational foundation and partner alignment required to begin the optimisation work in 2028—moving the global community closer to a world where life-saving vaccines are reliably produced and equitably delivered everywhere.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC).

Notes to Editors:

Document access: The complete strategy, Optimising Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing 2028–2032, and RVMC's first status report, Towards Regionalised Vaccine Manufacturing, are available for download at .

CPHIA 2026 presentation: The strategy will be presented at an executive panel session during the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 24 November at 18:30 EAT in Nelson Mandela Hall, Addis International Convention Center (AICC).



Kinaura Partners on behalf of RVMC

...

About the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC):

Established in 2022 by the World Economic Forum, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), RVMC has evolved into an independent initiative supporting sustainable regionalised vaccine manufacturing across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

RVMC’s role is to help make regionalised vaccine manufacturing ecosystems work more effectively. Bringing an independent, system-wide perspective, RVMC provides evidence and strategic advice to support informed decisions, identify regional priorities, and connect the expertise and resources needed to advance sustainable manufacturing. It also strengthens cooperation between regions, helping them learn from one another, share experiences, and identify opportunities for joint action.



SOURCE

Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC)



MENAFN24112026004934017651ID1112012818