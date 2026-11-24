(MENAFN- APO Group) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, November 23, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation (), the German not-for-profit organisation, successfully conducted the Merck Foundation Malaysia Annual Summit 2026, co-chaired by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Prof. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

The Summit brought together Merck Foundation’s esteemed partners, the Malaysian Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (MSART), Diabetes Malaysia, and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), along with Merck Foundation alumni, to celebrate achievements, share experiences and strengthen their commitment to advancing healthcare capacity in Malaysia.

Senator Prof. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, shared:

“I am proud to share that, to date, Merck Foundation has provided 66 scholarships for Malaysian healthcare providers across critical and underserved medical specialties, strengthening local healthcare capacity and contributing to improved patient care across Malaysia.

Malaysia has made significant progress in healthcare development. However, like many countries, it continues to face important challenges, including the growing burden of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the need to strengthen specialised fertility, reproductive and other healthcare services.

Ensuring equitable access to specialised medical expertise, particularly in underserved and geographically distant communities, remains an important priority.

This is precisely why we invest in medical education and work closely with our Malaysian partners to identify gaps and support healthcare professionals in specialties where additional expertise is needed.

One of the most rewarding moments of the Summit was hearing the inspiring testimonies of our alumni, who shared how these scholarships have transformed their professional journeys and empowered them to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients.

Their stories reaffirm our belief that the impact of each scholarship extends far beyond one healthcare provider, reaching countless patients, families and communities and mentoring more healthcare providers for years to come.”

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, added:

“Our aim is to improve the overall health and well-being of people by strengthening healthcare capacity in Malaysia, across the rest of Asia and Africa, and in other developing countries.

Through our scholarship program, we remain firmly committed to empowering healthcare professionals with specialised medical training, enabling them to deliver quality patient care and make a lasting difference in their communities.

We believe that investing in healthcare professionals is one of the most effective and sustainable ways to strengthen healthcare systems. By building local expertise, we help improve access to specialised care and support long-term healthcare development.

We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare not only transforms the lives of individuals and families but also plays a vital role in driving sustainable social and economic development.”

Overall, Merck Foundation has provided close to 2,900 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Before the Summit, Merck Foundation signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Malaysian Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (MSART) and Diabetes Malaysia, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening healthcare capacity in Malaysia by expanding access to specialised medical training and extending Merck Foundation scholarships to more healthcare providers across the country.

Dr. Pravin Peraba, President of the Malaysian Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (MSART), shared:

“We are deeply grateful to Merck Foundation for providing 16 scholarships for Malaysian healthcare providers through the ‘More Than a Mother’ program, contributing to strengthening fertility and reproductive care in the country.

Specialised training in fertility, embryology and reproductive medicine is essential to improving access to quality care and supporting individuals and couples facing fertility challenges.

We are also delighted to further strengthen and formalise our partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yazid Bin Jalaludin, President of Diabetes Malaysia, said:

“Diabetes Malaysia deeply appreciates the 22 scholarships provided for our doctors, contributing to strengthening local expertise in diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular care.

Malaysia faces a significant burden of diabetes and related health conditions, highlighting the urgent need for early detection, effective treatment, prevention of complications and long-term patient care. Strengthening the specialised knowledge of healthcare professionals is essential to addressing these challenges and improving patient outcomes.

We are therefore delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Merck Foundation through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reaffirming our shared commitment to expanding specialised medical training and improving the quality of patient care across Malaysia.”

Out of the 66 scholarships provided for Malaysian healthcare providers;

•22 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, and Obesity and Weight Management,

•16 scholarships have been provided for Embryology, Fertility, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Women's Health and Clinical Psychiatry,

•and 28 scholarships have been provided for Oncology, Acute Medicine, Dermatology, Respiratory Care, Infectious Disease, Paediatrics and Child Health and Rheumatology.

“We work closely with our local partners to identify gaps in specialised healthcare and determine where additional medical expertise is most needed.

Based on these priorities, eligible healthcare providers are identified and supported through relevant specialist training programs.

We offer training pathways of different durations and formats because healthcare professionals need opportunities that are rigorous, relevant and compatible with their professional responsibilities.

Through clinical training and online postgraduate education, we help doctors advance their knowledge while maintaining their connection to the communities they serve.

Our objective is not simply to provide scholarships, but to build sustainable healthcare capacity by empowering Malaysian healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to improve patient care today and for generations to come,” concluded Senator Prof. Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

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About Merck Foundation :

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is a German not-for-profit organization that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives. The Foundation focuses on improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions, building healthcare, scientific research & media capacity, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girls' education.

Merck Foundation works across more than 50 countries with First Ladies, their Foundations, Ministries, and other key stakeholders, bringing together complementary roles in advocacy, local government coordination, healthcare and media capacity building, girls’ education, and community awareness initiatives.

It is this coordinated ecosystem of partnerships—with distinct responsibilities and a shared vision—that enables Merck Foundation to build local capacity, create sustainable impact, and contribute to long-term transformation in healthcare and society.

Through their various programs and initiatives, Merck Foundation has provided close to 2900 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, awarded 1,570+ scholarships to underprivileged African schoolgirls across 21 countries, trained 4,000+ media professionals, recognized 980 award winners, and reached 9+ million followers across 15 social media channels, driving lasting impact in healthcare, education, and awareness across Africa and Asia.

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.

All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (), X (,Instagram (), YouTube (), Threads ( and Flickr ().

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