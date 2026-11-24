Argentine Shale Expertise to Drive Venezuela’s Upstream Growth at Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2027
(MENAFN- APO Group) CARACAS, Venezuela, November 23, 2026/ -- Venezuela Energy Week (VEW), taking place in Caracas on February 22-25, 2027, offers Argentine oil and gas companies a direct route into one of Latin America’s fastest-growing upstream markets. Argentina has built a mature drilling and oilfield services industry through the development of its Vaca Muerta shale play, while Venezuela is expanding activity across the Orinoco Belt and the Maracaibo Basin under new partnership agreements with international operators. VEW will connect Argentine producers and suppliers with Venezuelan officials, companies and engineering talent to accelerate the country’s production growth and forge new continental partnerships.
The two countries have a long-standing commercial relationship that predates Venezuela’s recent reforms. Argentina’s Tenaris, the Techint Group’s pipe and oilfield services company, was historically the leading pipe supplier to Venezuela’s oil industry and has retained experienced local personnel in the country. Its presence is expanding again under a long-term contract to supply oil country tubular goods and Rig Direct field services for Chevron’s Venezuelan operations, as well as a contract supporting Eni’s initial 20-well program. Tenaris expects around $60 million in Venezuelan revenue in 2026, with the number of rigs it serves in the country forecast to grow from five to 17 or 18 in 2027.
Argentina’s oilfield sector has expanded rapidly to keep pace with Vaca Muerta. The shale play has 42 rigs operating, up from 32 in 2025, and national crude output reached a record 926,925 barrels per day (bpd) in August. Argentine producers have also developed their own service companies, including Pluspetrol SPI, formed after Pluspetrol acquired Weatherford’s Argentine hydraulic fracturing division in 2024. The forecast rise in rigs Tenaris serves in Venezuela gives an early indication of the demand Argentine and other regional suppliers will be positioned to meet.
Venezuela’s expansion presents near-term openings for Argentine service providers and longer-term prospects for Argentine producers. Hydrocarbon output reached 1.218 million bpd in September, up 8% year-on-year, while Chevron’s joint ventures plan to invest more than $7 billion over five years to raise their production to around 600,000 bpd, sustaining demand for drilling and well services.
Beyond its conventional fields, Venezuela holds unconventional resources suited to the shale experience Argentine operators have built in Vaca Muerta. Published assessments cited by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) estimate 15.2 billion barrels of shale oil and 204.8 trillion cubic feet of shale gas in the country, most of it in the La Luna Formation of the Maracaibo Basin.
VEW 2027 will present the premier networking and deal-making space for Argentine companies to pursue these opportunities. The exhibition, conference program and dedicated site-visit day bring operators, national institutions and service providers together in Caracas, giving Argentine firms the opportunity and access to establish supply agreements, technical partnerships and joint ventures across Venezuela’s upstream sector.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power and taking place under the patronage of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, PDVSA and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will convene in Caracas on February 22–25. To register, visit To sponsor or exhibit, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
The two countries have a long-standing commercial relationship that predates Venezuela’s recent reforms. Argentina’s Tenaris, the Techint Group’s pipe and oilfield services company, was historically the leading pipe supplier to Venezuela’s oil industry and has retained experienced local personnel in the country. Its presence is expanding again under a long-term contract to supply oil country tubular goods and Rig Direct field services for Chevron’s Venezuelan operations, as well as a contract supporting Eni’s initial 20-well program. Tenaris expects around $60 million in Venezuelan revenue in 2026, with the number of rigs it serves in the country forecast to grow from five to 17 or 18 in 2027.
Argentina’s oilfield sector has expanded rapidly to keep pace with Vaca Muerta. The shale play has 42 rigs operating, up from 32 in 2025, and national crude output reached a record 926,925 barrels per day (bpd) in August. Argentine producers have also developed their own service companies, including Pluspetrol SPI, formed after Pluspetrol acquired Weatherford’s Argentine hydraulic fracturing division in 2024. The forecast rise in rigs Tenaris serves in Venezuela gives an early indication of the demand Argentine and other regional suppliers will be positioned to meet.
Venezuela’s expansion presents near-term openings for Argentine service providers and longer-term prospects for Argentine producers. Hydrocarbon output reached 1.218 million bpd in September, up 8% year-on-year, while Chevron’s joint ventures plan to invest more than $7 billion over five years to raise their production to around 600,000 bpd, sustaining demand for drilling and well services.
Beyond its conventional fields, Venezuela holds unconventional resources suited to the shale experience Argentine operators have built in Vaca Muerta. Published assessments cited by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) estimate 15.2 billion barrels of shale oil and 204.8 trillion cubic feet of shale gas in the country, most of it in the La Luna Formation of the Maracaibo Basin.
VEW 2027 will present the premier networking and deal-making space for Argentine companies to pursue these opportunities. The exhibition, conference program and dedicated site-visit day bring operators, national institutions and service providers together in Caracas, giving Argentine firms the opportunity and access to establish supply agreements, technical partnerships and joint ventures across Venezuela’s upstream sector.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power and taking place under the patronage of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, PDVSA and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will convene in Caracas on February 22–25. To register, visit To sponsor or exhibit, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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