Japan Reaffirms Support for ICC As Tokyo Pledges Early 2027 Funding
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her country’s commitment to supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a meeting with its president in Tokyo on Tuesday.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, urged Takaichi to accelerate Japan’s payment of its assessed financial contribution for 2027, pointing to the challenges currently facing the international judicial institution, according to a statement shared on X.
Takaichi confirmed that Japan, the court’s largest financial contributor, had decided to transfer its entire 2027 contribution by the end of this year.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the court from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which imposed sanctions on the ICC itself on Oct. 9, following earlier measures against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Akane, 70, originally from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, joined the ICC as a judge on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year term. She was subsequently elected president of the court in March 2024.
Washington has consistently opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel and has challenged the court’s authority in cases concerning US nationals.
US pressure has also intensified following the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to conduct genuine proceedings.
Although the US is not a member of the court, Japan remains one of its most significant financial supporters and has continued backing the institution despite maintaining a close security alliance with Washington.
ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, urged Takaichi to accelerate Japan’s payment of its assessed financial contribution for 2027, pointing to the challenges currently facing the international judicial institution, according to a statement shared on X.
Takaichi confirmed that Japan, the court’s largest financial contributor, had decided to transfer its entire 2027 contribution by the end of this year.
Japan “will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law,” Takaichi said.
The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the court from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which imposed sanctions on the ICC itself on Oct. 9, following earlier measures against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Akane, 70, originally from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, joined the ICC as a judge on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year term. She was subsequently elected president of the court in March 2024.
Washington has consistently opposed ICC investigations involving American personnel and has challenged the court’s authority in cases concerning US nationals.
US pressure has also intensified following the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is responsible for investigating and prosecuting genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national judicial authorities are unwilling or unable to conduct genuine proceedings.
Although the US is not a member of the court, Japan remains one of its most significant financial supporters and has continued backing the institution despite maintaining a close security alliance with Washington.
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