Al Baraka Group Supports More Than 5,000 People Across Eight Countries on Al Baraka Day
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I November 24, 2026
Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (c) and its banking units marked the fifth edition of the annual Al Baraka Day with initiatives to strengthen food security and support communities in need. A total of 171 employee volunteers took part in initiatives across eight countries, benefiting more than 5,000 people.
Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2), Zero Hunger, this year’s initiatives combined food assistance with support for sustainable sources of food and income. They also encouraged employee volunteerism and community engagement, in line with the values of responsible Islamic banking.
The initiatives included the following:
Bahrain: The initiative at the Group’s headquarters began with a presentation by Conserving Bounties Society, sharing striking statistics on the scale of food waste in Bahrain and its impact. The presentation made a strong impression on employees, prompting reflection on everyday food habits and the role each person can play in reducing waste. Following the presentation, 22 volunteers from Al Baraka Group and Al Baraka Islamic Bank in Bahrain packed 80 family food boxes, which were distributed to families in need, benefiting 573 people.
Pakistan: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited provided food support for 45 days to 168 orphaned and vulnerable children at Alkhidmat Aghosh Home, Karachi, with 11 employee volunteers participating in interactive activities and sharing a meal with the children.
South Africa: 74 employee volunteers from Al Baraka Bank Limited participated in refurbishing feeding facilities and serving meals to communities in need, in partnership with nonprofit organizations in Durban, Cape Town, and Gauteng, benefiting 1,250 people.
Egypt: Al Baraka Bank Egypt provided 50 fully equipped fishing boats to 50 fishermen, in partnership with Sonaa El Kheir, to support sustainable sources of food and income. Three employee volunteers participated in the initiative, which benefited 250 people.
Syria: Al Baraka Bank Syria organized an event at Lahn Al Hayat Orphanage, including meals, interactive games, and recreational activities, with the participation of 15 employee volunteers, benefiting 155 children.
Türkiye: Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank organized a communal meal for 1,350 earthquake-affected people and others in need in Kahramanmaraş, in partnership with İyilik Haritası Education and Solidarity Association, alongside entertainment and recreational activities. The initiative involved 25 employee volunteers.
Tunisia: Al Baraka Bank Tunisia collaborated with Unis pour l’Humanité – Universelle to provide meals to 100 vulnerable people on Al Baraka day and food supplies for meal preparation and distribution over 10 days benefiting around 1,000 people, with the participation of 11 employee volunteers.
Jordan: 10 employee volunteers from Jordan Islamic Bank participated in the “Aber Sabeel” initiative, in collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali, to serve meals to approximately 300 people, supporting food security and meeting the basic nutritional needs of vulnerable communities.
On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, stated:
“For us, social responsibility means responding to immediate needs while also helping people build more secure livelihoods. Working with charitable and community organizations enables our banks to direct their support where it can make a meaningful difference. Our employees’ involvement is central to this approach, connecting our institutions more closely with their communities and turning the values of solidarity and shared responsibility into practical action.”
Al Baraka Day is an annual initiative that brings together employees of the Group and its banking units to support local communities and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (c) and its banking units marked the fifth edition of the annual Al Baraka Day with initiatives to strengthen food security and support communities in need. A total of 171 employee volunteers took part in initiatives across eight countries, benefiting more than 5,000 people.
Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2), Zero Hunger, this year’s initiatives combined food assistance with support for sustainable sources of food and income. They also encouraged employee volunteerism and community engagement, in line with the values of responsible Islamic banking.
The initiatives included the following:
Bahrain: The initiative at the Group’s headquarters began with a presentation by Conserving Bounties Society, sharing striking statistics on the scale of food waste in Bahrain and its impact. The presentation made a strong impression on employees, prompting reflection on everyday food habits and the role each person can play in reducing waste. Following the presentation, 22 volunteers from Al Baraka Group and Al Baraka Islamic Bank in Bahrain packed 80 family food boxes, which were distributed to families in need, benefiting 573 people.
Pakistan: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited provided food support for 45 days to 168 orphaned and vulnerable children at Alkhidmat Aghosh Home, Karachi, with 11 employee volunteers participating in interactive activities and sharing a meal with the children.
South Africa: 74 employee volunteers from Al Baraka Bank Limited participated in refurbishing feeding facilities and serving meals to communities in need, in partnership with nonprofit organizations in Durban, Cape Town, and Gauteng, benefiting 1,250 people.
Egypt: Al Baraka Bank Egypt provided 50 fully equipped fishing boats to 50 fishermen, in partnership with Sonaa El Kheir, to support sustainable sources of food and income. Three employee volunteers participated in the initiative, which benefited 250 people.
Syria: Al Baraka Bank Syria organized an event at Lahn Al Hayat Orphanage, including meals, interactive games, and recreational activities, with the participation of 15 employee volunteers, benefiting 155 children.
Türkiye: Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank organized a communal meal for 1,350 earthquake-affected people and others in need in Kahramanmaraş, in partnership with İyilik Haritası Education and Solidarity Association, alongside entertainment and recreational activities. The initiative involved 25 employee volunteers.
Tunisia: Al Baraka Bank Tunisia collaborated with Unis pour l’Humanité – Universelle to provide meals to 100 vulnerable people on Al Baraka day and food supplies for meal preparation and distribution over 10 days benefiting around 1,000 people, with the participation of 11 employee volunteers.
Jordan: 10 employee volunteers from Jordan Islamic Bank participated in the “Aber Sabeel” initiative, in collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali, to serve meals to approximately 300 people, supporting food security and meeting the basic nutritional needs of vulnerable communities.
On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, stated:
“For us, social responsibility means responding to immediate needs while also helping people build more secure livelihoods. Working with charitable and community organizations enables our banks to direct their support where it can make a meaningful difference. Our employees’ involvement is central to this approach, connecting our institutions more closely with their communities and turning the values of solidarity and shared responsibility into practical action.”
Al Baraka Day is an annual initiative that brings together employees of the Group and its banking units to support local communities and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Albaraka Banking Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment