Amazon, eBay Urged to Pull AI Toys Over Child Safety Fears
(MENAFN) More than 155 child safety organizations and experts demanded Monday that Amazon and eBay immediately stop selling AI chatbot toys, warning the products threaten children's safety and development.
In an open letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, the global coalition urged both retailers to suspend sales of toys with built-in generative AI chatbots marketed to children under 16 until independent testing establishes that they are safe. Members include Fairplay, Alliance 4 Children and The Anxious Generation Movement. The group also wants both companies to notify customers who have already bought such toys and to offer them refunds.
The letter points to the scale of the problem. More than 50 AI toys were recently found on Amazon's US marketplace, and 28 were identified on its UK platform in late October. Some were pitched at children as young as three, even though they connect to general-purpose chatbots designed for older users. Others promoted features such as voice cloning and tracking of a child's emotional development.
The coalition said tests of AI toys produced inappropriate sexual responses and instructions involving matches and knives. It also raised privacy concerns and warned that children could form unhealthy emotional attachments to AI companions, with long-term effects on development and mental health still unknown.
"These products should be shown to be safe before they reach children, not withdrawn one at a time after harm is found," the coalition said.
Retailers have taken some products off their shelves, but only after being publicly called out, advocates said.
"Retailers have been pulling AI toys from their shelves one by one when they are called out, but it's not enough," said Rachel Franz, Young Children Thrive Offline Program Director at Fairplay.
The coalition has asked Amazon and eBay to respond by Christmas so their answers can be shared with lawmakers and parents.
The appeal comes as California moves toward a four-year ban on the manufacture and sale of AI companion toys intended for children under 16, set to begin Jan. 1, 2027.
In an open letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, the global coalition urged both retailers to suspend sales of toys with built-in generative AI chatbots marketed to children under 16 until independent testing establishes that they are safe. Members include Fairplay, Alliance 4 Children and The Anxious Generation Movement. The group also wants both companies to notify customers who have already bought such toys and to offer them refunds.
The letter points to the scale of the problem. More than 50 AI toys were recently found on Amazon's US marketplace, and 28 were identified on its UK platform in late October. Some were pitched at children as young as three, even though they connect to general-purpose chatbots designed for older users. Others promoted features such as voice cloning and tracking of a child's emotional development.
The coalition said tests of AI toys produced inappropriate sexual responses and instructions involving matches and knives. It also raised privacy concerns and warned that children could form unhealthy emotional attachments to AI companions, with long-term effects on development and mental health still unknown.
"These products should be shown to be safe before they reach children, not withdrawn one at a time after harm is found," the coalition said.
Retailers have taken some products off their shelves, but only after being publicly called out, advocates said.
"Retailers have been pulling AI toys from their shelves one by one when they are called out, but it's not enough," said Rachel Franz, Young Children Thrive Offline Program Director at Fairplay.
The coalition has asked Amazon and eBay to respond by Christmas so their answers can be shared with lawmakers and parents.
The appeal comes as California moves toward a four-year ban on the manufacture and sale of AI companion toys intended for children under 16, set to begin Jan. 1, 2027.
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