Niguro: The Nepali Search Engine Built to Answer Nepal First
(MENAFN- Yukesh Media) Born as Niriv, Nepal's first search engine, Niguro now brings search, the Nepali calendar, live markets, news, cricket, short videos and a social community together in one Nepali-first platform
Niguro () is building something Nepal has long been missing: its own home on the internet. The platform began in [year] as Niriv, Nepal's first search engine, and was renamed Niguro in [year]. Today it is a full internet portal where people in Nepal and Nepalis abroad can search, check today's rates, read the news, follow a cricket match, look up a festival date and stay in touch with friends, all in one place and in their own language.
A search engine that starts from Nepal
Niguro's idea is simple: when someone in Nepal searches, the answer should come from Nepal first. Search for the date and Niguro shows it in the Bikram Sambat calendar Nepal uses officially. Search for gold, petrol or the dollar and today's rate appears at the top of the page. Search for a Nepali cricketer and Niguro shows a panel of their statistics from the Nepal Premier League and national team matches. These answers come from Nepali sources and appear before any list of links.
"Niriv proved that Nepal could have its own search engine. Niguro is about making it the place Nepalis start their day online," said [Name], [Title] of Niguro. "Everything we build begins with one question: what does a Nepali actually need to know today?"
Search, Discover and Social under one account
Niguro is organised into spaces that share one sign-in, Niguro ID:
Search: web, image, video and news results, with instant Nepali answers on top
Discover: today's Nepali date and tithi, weather, festivals, market rates, the latest news and trending searches
Social: a community where members post, follow people, pages and groups, share stories and watch Loops, Niguro's short vertical videos
The same account works on the website and in the Niguro Android app, now at version 2.0.4.
Services Nepal uses every day
Patro: the Nepali calendar with tithi, festivals, public holidays and a BS–AD date converter
Markets: the NEPSE index and share prices, gold and silver per tola, Nepal Rastra Bank exchange rates and fuel prices
News: Niguro News, plus Nepali headlines from across the country
Sports: live cricket, including the Nepal Premier League with player and team pages, and football
Live information: weather for every city, maps, earthquake updates and SEE result lookup
Tools: Nepali Unicode typing, Preeti-to-Unicode conversion, postal codes, loan EMI and more, free in the browser
Bhotu AI: Niguro's assistant, which answers in Nepali or English using Niguro's live data
Made for creators and communities
Members can share Loops with music, react, comment and repost, and support the creators they enjoy with virtual gifts and tips sent from their Niguro wallet. Gifts appear on posts, Loops and live streams, so creators can see the support they receive.
Made to feel Nepali
Niguro works fully in Nepali or English, from menus to search results. Dates follow the Bikram Sambat calendar, times are Nepal time and amounts are in rupees. Seasonal touches mark the festivals Nepalis celebrate, from Dashain and Tihar to Chhath.
Privacy and fair advertising
Niguro does not sell personal data. Its own ads are clearly labelled "Sponsored", and local businesses can promote themselves through Niguro's self-serve ads, including text ads in search results.
What comes next
Niguro's focus now is [the iOS app, more Nepali services, partnerships with publishers and businesses, and growing its community at home and abroad]. The goal stays the one Niriv started with: an internet that answers Nepal first.
Niguro is free to use at and on Android.
Niguro () is building something Nepal has long been missing: its own home on the internet. The platform began in [year] as Niriv, Nepal's first search engine, and was renamed Niguro in [year]. Today it is a full internet portal where people in Nepal and Nepalis abroad can search, check today's rates, read the news, follow a cricket match, look up a festival date and stay in touch with friends, all in one place and in their own language.
A search engine that starts from Nepal
Niguro's idea is simple: when someone in Nepal searches, the answer should come from Nepal first. Search for the date and Niguro shows it in the Bikram Sambat calendar Nepal uses officially. Search for gold, petrol or the dollar and today's rate appears at the top of the page. Search for a Nepali cricketer and Niguro shows a panel of their statistics from the Nepal Premier League and national team matches. These answers come from Nepali sources and appear before any list of links.
"Niriv proved that Nepal could have its own search engine. Niguro is about making it the place Nepalis start their day online," said [Name], [Title] of Niguro. "Everything we build begins with one question: what does a Nepali actually need to know today?"
Search, Discover and Social under one account
Niguro is organised into spaces that share one sign-in, Niguro ID:
Search: web, image, video and news results, with instant Nepali answers on top
Discover: today's Nepali date and tithi, weather, festivals, market rates, the latest news and trending searches
Social: a community where members post, follow people, pages and groups, share stories and watch Loops, Niguro's short vertical videos
The same account works on the website and in the Niguro Android app, now at version 2.0.4.
Services Nepal uses every day
Patro: the Nepali calendar with tithi, festivals, public holidays and a BS–AD date converter
Markets: the NEPSE index and share prices, gold and silver per tola, Nepal Rastra Bank exchange rates and fuel prices
News: Niguro News, plus Nepali headlines from across the country
Sports: live cricket, including the Nepal Premier League with player and team pages, and football
Live information: weather for every city, maps, earthquake updates and SEE result lookup
Tools: Nepali Unicode typing, Preeti-to-Unicode conversion, postal codes, loan EMI and more, free in the browser
Bhotu AI: Niguro's assistant, which answers in Nepali or English using Niguro's live data
Made for creators and communities
Members can share Loops with music, react, comment and repost, and support the creators they enjoy with virtual gifts and tips sent from their Niguro wallet. Gifts appear on posts, Loops and live streams, so creators can see the support they receive.
Made to feel Nepali
Niguro works fully in Nepali or English, from menus to search results. Dates follow the Bikram Sambat calendar, times are Nepal time and amounts are in rupees. Seasonal touches mark the festivals Nepalis celebrate, from Dashain and Tihar to Chhath.
Privacy and fair advertising
Niguro does not sell personal data. Its own ads are clearly labelled "Sponsored", and local businesses can promote themselves through Niguro's self-serve ads, including text ads in search results.
What comes next
Niguro's focus now is [the iOS app, more Nepali services, partnerships with publishers and businesses, and growing its community at home and abroad]. The goal stays the one Niriv started with: an internet that answers Nepal first.
Niguro is free to use at and on Android.
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