Dubai Insurance Reports 29.5% Growth in Net Profit For the 1st Nine Months of 2026
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) Dubai Insurance Company PJSC, one of the UAE's established insurance providers, has announced its financial results for the 9 months period ended on 30 September 2026, reporting a 29.5% increase in net profit. The company's insurance revenue increased by 15.5% to AED 2.88 billion, compared with AED 2.50 billion in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting continued growth in its insurance operations.
The company has also recorded a significant improvement in its insurance service results, which rose by 49.5% compared to the period of last year.
Commenting on the financial results, Abdellatif Abuqurah, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Insurance Company PJSC, said: "Dubai Insurance's performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the resilience of our business model, the strength of our insurance operations and our continued focus on sustainable profitability. Achieving nearly 30% growth in net profit, alongside a significant improvement in our insurance service results, demonstrates our ability to deliver financial performance while responding to the evolving needs of our customers and the wider market. As the UAE's insurance sector continues to develop, our priority remains to strengthen our operational capabilities, maintain disciplined risk management and deliver innovative, reliable insurance solutions. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders, building lasting relationships with our customers and contributing to the continued growth and resilience of the UAE's insurance industry."
The company continued to demonstrate strong financial performance as at the end of the third quarter of 2026, reporting a 29.51% increase in net profit after tax to AED 180.75 million, compared with AED 139.56 million during the same period in 2025, while insurance revenue grew by 15.52% to AED 2.88 billion. The company's financial position remained solid, with financial assets reaching AED 1.40 billion as of 30 September 2026, up 6.3% from AED 1.32 billion at the end of 2025, while total shareholders' equity increased by 10.9% to AED 1.30 billion, compared with AED 1.17 billion at the end of the previous year.
Dubai Insurance continues to serve individuals and businesses across the UAE through its portfolio of general insurance, motor, marine, property, engineering, medical and life insurance solutions.
Looking ahead, Dubai Insurance remains focused on strengthening its core insurance operations, maintaining prudent financial management and supporting the evolving protection needs of individuals and businesses across the UAE.
The company has also recorded a significant improvement in its insurance service results, which rose by 49.5% compared to the period of last year.
Commenting on the financial results, Abdellatif Abuqurah, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Insurance Company PJSC, said: "Dubai Insurance's performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the resilience of our business model, the strength of our insurance operations and our continued focus on sustainable profitability. Achieving nearly 30% growth in net profit, alongside a significant improvement in our insurance service results, demonstrates our ability to deliver financial performance while responding to the evolving needs of our customers and the wider market. As the UAE's insurance sector continues to develop, our priority remains to strengthen our operational capabilities, maintain disciplined risk management and deliver innovative, reliable insurance solutions. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders, building lasting relationships with our customers and contributing to the continued growth and resilience of the UAE's insurance industry."
The company continued to demonstrate strong financial performance as at the end of the third quarter of 2026, reporting a 29.51% increase in net profit after tax to AED 180.75 million, compared with AED 139.56 million during the same period in 2025, while insurance revenue grew by 15.52% to AED 2.88 billion. The company's financial position remained solid, with financial assets reaching AED 1.40 billion as of 30 September 2026, up 6.3% from AED 1.32 billion at the end of 2025, while total shareholders' equity increased by 10.9% to AED 1.30 billion, compared with AED 1.17 billion at the end of the previous year.
Dubai Insurance continues to serve individuals and businesses across the UAE through its portfolio of general insurance, motor, marine, property, engineering, medical and life insurance solutions.
Looking ahead, Dubai Insurance remains focused on strengthening its core insurance operations, maintaining prudent financial management and supporting the evolving protection needs of individuals and businesses across the UAE.
PAZ Marketing Management
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