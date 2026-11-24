Great Drives, Bad Decisions: 5 Mistakes That Keep Costing Us Strokes
(MENAFN- niknak pr) Words by Curtis Knipes, Professional Golfer and Ambassador of GolfHero
Golf has a way of keeping even the best players on their toes. You can spend hours on the
driving range, invest in the latest clubs, watch countless tutorials and still find yourself
making the same mistakes every weekend on the pitch. Sound familiar? Across the UAE
and wider region, golf continues to attract everyone from seasoned players to enthusiastic
beginners. Yet, regardless of experience, many golfers fall into habits that quietly hold their
game back. Having spent time around the game, one thing becomes clear, improving at golf
isn't always about playing more. It's about playing smarter, understanding your performance and recognising what needs to change.
Here are five mistakes golfers make time and again, and how to avoid them.
1. Same Course, Same Game Plan, Same Mistakes
Same course. Same club selection. Same approach. Same disappointing score. It's
surprisingly easy to fall into a routine on the golf course, particularly when playing familiar
layouts. Golfers can often approach every hole with the same strategy, regardless of
changing conditions, pin positions or how they're performing that day. But golf isn't a game
of autopilot. A shot that worked beautifully last weekend might not be the smartest choice
today. Wind, course conditions and even your confidence can influence how a hole should
be played. The better approach? Think your way around the course. Understand when to
play aggressively, when to take the safer option and when a change in strategy could save
you a few valuable strokes. Golf rewards those who can adapt. Sometimes that means
taking a more cautious approach, choosing a different club or resisting the temptation to go
for the big shot.
2. Forgetting Yesterday's Lessons
Here's a question worth asking - “Can you remember exactly where you lost shots during
your last round?” Most golfers remember the brilliant drive or the frustrating missed putt. But
ask them to identify recurring weaknesses across their last five rounds, and things get a little
hazy. That's where real opportunities for game improvement are lost. Every round tells a
story. Perhaps your approach shots consistently fall short, or your scores climb on the back
nine. Without tracking performance, these patterns go unnoticed. Modern golf technology,
including AI-powered performance tools, makes it easier to turn playing data into useful
insights and smart goals. That's where apps like GolfHero can make a difference. By turning
your scorecard into meaningful insights, you can see which holes or shots are costing you
strokes. Rather than guessing what went wrong, you have a clearer picture of where your
game needs work. The key is simple, don't just record your score. Learn from it.
3. Chasing Distance at the Expense of Accuracy
There's something undeniably satisfying about watching a drive sail down the fairway. And
let's face it, everyone enjoys being the longest hitter in their fourball. But distance doesn't
automatically translate into lower scores. We've all seen golfers attempt a heroic 250-yard
shot when a controlled approach would have put them in a far better position. The result? A
lost ball, an awkward recovery and another unnecessary stroke. Accuracy, course
management and consistency often make a bigger difference than raw power. Before
reaching for the driver, ask yourself whether it's genuinely the best club for the shot.
Sometimes playing shorter and smarter is exactly what your scorecard needs.
4. Treating Putting Like an Afterthought
Golfers will happily spend an hour perfecting their swing, then dedicate five hurried minutes
to putting before heading to the first tee. Yet the shortest shots can cause some of the
biggest frustrations. Three-putting from a perfectly good position can undo all the hard work
that got you onto the green. And while driving distance gets the attention, a reliable short
game can be a far more practical route to better scores. Spend time understanding green
speeds, improving distance control and developing a consistent putting routine. Remember,
a two-foot putt counts exactly the same as a 200-yard drive.
5. Guessing Instead of Knowing
'I always struggle with my irons'. 'My driving is definitely improving.' 'I usually play better on
this course.' Golfers love making assumptions about their game. The problem? What we
think is happening and what our performance data reveals can be two very different things.
Golf has evolved, and so should the way we approach improvement. Today, accessible golf
technology allows everyday players to analyse their rounds, identify patterns and make more
informed decisions without needing professional-level resources. And improvement doesn't
have to happen alone. A strong golf community, friendly competition and social golf
experiences can make the journey more motivating and enjoyable.
Ultimately, better golf isn't about chasing perfection. It's about replacing guesswork with
understanding, setting realistic goals and making small improvements that add up over time.
Because sometimes, the biggest change to your game starts long before your next swing.
ENDS
Golf has a way of keeping even the best players on their toes. You can spend hours on the
driving range, invest in the latest clubs, watch countless tutorials and still find yourself
making the same mistakes every weekend on the pitch. Sound familiar? Across the UAE
and wider region, golf continues to attract everyone from seasoned players to enthusiastic
beginners. Yet, regardless of experience, many golfers fall into habits that quietly hold their
game back. Having spent time around the game, one thing becomes clear, improving at golf
isn't always about playing more. It's about playing smarter, understanding your performance and recognising what needs to change.
Here are five mistakes golfers make time and again, and how to avoid them.
1. Same Course, Same Game Plan, Same Mistakes
Same course. Same club selection. Same approach. Same disappointing score. It's
surprisingly easy to fall into a routine on the golf course, particularly when playing familiar
layouts. Golfers can often approach every hole with the same strategy, regardless of
changing conditions, pin positions or how they're performing that day. But golf isn't a game
of autopilot. A shot that worked beautifully last weekend might not be the smartest choice
today. Wind, course conditions and even your confidence can influence how a hole should
be played. The better approach? Think your way around the course. Understand when to
play aggressively, when to take the safer option and when a change in strategy could save
you a few valuable strokes. Golf rewards those who can adapt. Sometimes that means
taking a more cautious approach, choosing a different club or resisting the temptation to go
for the big shot.
2. Forgetting Yesterday's Lessons
Here's a question worth asking - “Can you remember exactly where you lost shots during
your last round?” Most golfers remember the brilliant drive or the frustrating missed putt. But
ask them to identify recurring weaknesses across their last five rounds, and things get a little
hazy. That's where real opportunities for game improvement are lost. Every round tells a
story. Perhaps your approach shots consistently fall short, or your scores climb on the back
nine. Without tracking performance, these patterns go unnoticed. Modern golf technology,
including AI-powered performance tools, makes it easier to turn playing data into useful
insights and smart goals. That's where apps like GolfHero can make a difference. By turning
your scorecard into meaningful insights, you can see which holes or shots are costing you
strokes. Rather than guessing what went wrong, you have a clearer picture of where your
game needs work. The key is simple, don't just record your score. Learn from it.
3. Chasing Distance at the Expense of Accuracy
There's something undeniably satisfying about watching a drive sail down the fairway. And
let's face it, everyone enjoys being the longest hitter in their fourball. But distance doesn't
automatically translate into lower scores. We've all seen golfers attempt a heroic 250-yard
shot when a controlled approach would have put them in a far better position. The result? A
lost ball, an awkward recovery and another unnecessary stroke. Accuracy, course
management and consistency often make a bigger difference than raw power. Before
reaching for the driver, ask yourself whether it's genuinely the best club for the shot.
Sometimes playing shorter and smarter is exactly what your scorecard needs.
4. Treating Putting Like an Afterthought
Golfers will happily spend an hour perfecting their swing, then dedicate five hurried minutes
to putting before heading to the first tee. Yet the shortest shots can cause some of the
biggest frustrations. Three-putting from a perfectly good position can undo all the hard work
that got you onto the green. And while driving distance gets the attention, a reliable short
game can be a far more practical route to better scores. Spend time understanding green
speeds, improving distance control and developing a consistent putting routine. Remember,
a two-foot putt counts exactly the same as a 200-yard drive.
5. Guessing Instead of Knowing
'I always struggle with my irons'. 'My driving is definitely improving.' 'I usually play better on
this course.' Golfers love making assumptions about their game. The problem? What we
think is happening and what our performance data reveals can be two very different things.
Golf has evolved, and so should the way we approach improvement. Today, accessible golf
technology allows everyday players to analyse their rounds, identify patterns and make more
informed decisions without needing professional-level resources. And improvement doesn't
have to happen alone. A strong golf community, friendly competition and social golf
experiences can make the journey more motivating and enjoyable.
Ultimately, better golf isn't about chasing perfection. It's about replacing guesswork with
understanding, setting realistic goals and making small improvements that add up over time.
Because sometimes, the biggest change to your game starts long before your next swing.
ENDS
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