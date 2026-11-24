NATO Sends AWACS After Russian Missiles Breach Polish Airspace
(MENAFN) NATO has approved the forward deployment of an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft after suspected violations of Polish airspace last week, alliance spokesperson Allison Hart said on Monday.
Writing on the US social media company X, Hart said ambassadors had convened in the North Atlantic Council to discuss the incident. She called it "dangerous," holding Russia "fully responsible."
"NATO and Allied assets reacted quickly to the airspace violations, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) has authorized the forward deployment of a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft," Hart said.
Hart noted that the Supreme Allied Commander Europe is weighing further deployments as part of a continuing review of NATO's deterrence and defense posture in Poland and beyond.
"All Allies stand in full solidarity with Poland. NATO remains united, ready, and committed to defending against any threat," Hart said.
Separately, Polish prosecutors said they have identified wreckage from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that crossed into Polish airspace on Friday, during a Russian attack on Ukraine.
The District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin said on Sunday that fragments were recovered at Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, and at Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Preliminary findings show all three missiles were built in Dubna, in Russia's Moscow region, in October or November 2026, prosecutors said.
Writing on the US social media company X, Hart said ambassadors had convened in the North Atlantic Council to discuss the incident. She called it "dangerous," holding Russia "fully responsible."
"NATO and Allied assets reacted quickly to the airspace violations, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) has authorized the forward deployment of a NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft," Hart said.
Hart noted that the Supreme Allied Commander Europe is weighing further deployments as part of a continuing review of NATO's deterrence and defense posture in Poland and beyond.
"All Allies stand in full solidarity with Poland. NATO remains united, ready, and committed to defending against any threat," Hart said.
Separately, Polish prosecutors said they have identified wreckage from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that crossed into Polish airspace on Friday, during a Russian attack on Ukraine.
The District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin said on Sunday that fragments were recovered at Nowy Lipowiec in the eastern Lublin region, and at Rudnik and Molodycz in the southeastern Subcarpathian region.
Preliminary findings show all three missiles were built in Dubna, in Russia's Moscow region, in October or November 2026, prosecutors said.
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