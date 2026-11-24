Israeli Military Positions Prevent Syrian Farmers from Accessing Agricultural Land in Quneitra
(MENAFN) Farmers in the border areas of southern Syria’s Quneitra province are facing growing difficulties cultivating their land as Israeli military positions and restricted access routes prevent them from reaching their agricultural properties.
Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata al-Khashab in rural Quneitra, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks destroyed approximately 11 dunams (2.7 acres) of his farmland in May.
“Israeli forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been planted 27 years ago, and also demolished a barn that was used to raise livestock,” he said.
Ahmad explained that he can no longer access his property because Israeli forces constructed a trench and an earthen embankment inside what they describe as a “security zone.”
“I can now only see my destroyed land from a distance using binoculars,” he said.
He recalled harvesting approximately four tons of olives in 2023 and expected yields to increase as his trees continued to mature.
Despite receiving several offers to purchase his property, Ahmad insisted that he had no intention of selling it.
“No matter what price is offered, I cannot sell my land. We will continue to cultivate it and will not give it up,” he said.
Another farmer, Abu Jalal Sami, from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, said restrictions on roads and access routes have prevented residents from collecting olives, figs, apples and other agricultural products, threatening an important source of income for local families.
“Residents had not left the area despite years of war and would not sell their land because the land is a homeland, life and a source of livelihood,” Sami said.
Following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024, Israeli forces established nine military positions across Quneitra and Daraa provinces and strengthened their presence in the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli troops have also conducted repeated incursions into southern Syrian areas, establishing checkpoints, searching residential properties, detaining civilians and destroying agricultural land with bulldozers.
These operations have continued despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli forces to withdraw from the country's territory, arguing that their military operations and continued presence violate Syria’s sovereignty and the terms of the disengagement agreement.
Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata al-Khashab in rural Quneitra, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks destroyed approximately 11 dunams (2.7 acres) of his farmland in May.
“Israeli forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been planted 27 years ago, and also demolished a barn that was used to raise livestock,” he said.
Ahmad explained that he can no longer access his property because Israeli forces constructed a trench and an earthen embankment inside what they describe as a “security zone.”
“I can now only see my destroyed land from a distance using binoculars,” he said.
He recalled harvesting approximately four tons of olives in 2023 and expected yields to increase as his trees continued to mature.
Despite receiving several offers to purchase his property, Ahmad insisted that he had no intention of selling it.
“No matter what price is offered, I cannot sell my land. We will continue to cultivate it and will not give it up,” he said.
Another farmer, Abu Jalal Sami, from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, said restrictions on roads and access routes have prevented residents from collecting olives, figs, apples and other agricultural products, threatening an important source of income for local families.
“Residents had not left the area despite years of war and would not sell their land because the land is a homeland, life and a source of livelihood,” Sami said.
Following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s government on Dec. 8, 2024, Israeli forces established nine military positions across Quneitra and Daraa provinces and strengthened their presence in the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli troops have also conducted repeated incursions into southern Syrian areas, establishing checkpoints, searching residential properties, detaining civilians and destroying agricultural land with bulldozers.
These operations have continued despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for Israeli forces to withdraw from the country's territory, arguing that their military operations and continued presence violate Syria’s sovereignty and the terms of the disengagement agreement.
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