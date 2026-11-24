O'Hare Flights Resume After Staffing-Linked Ground Stop
(MENAFN) Normal operations have resumed at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, after incoming flights were briefly held on the ground because of air traffic control staffing shortfalls.
The FAA attributed the disruption to staffing limits at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which led the agency to temporarily stop arriving flights.
The FAA has since lifted the ground stop, allowing flights to move again and airport operations to return to normal.
Earlier, the Chicago Department of Aviation had warned travelers to expect heavy traffic in and around the airport as passenger volumes climb during Thanksgiving week. The holiday falls this Thursday.
The FAA attributed the disruption to staffing limits at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which led the agency to temporarily stop arriving flights.
The FAA has since lifted the ground stop, allowing flights to move again and airport operations to return to normal.
Earlier, the Chicago Department of Aviation had warned travelers to expect heavy traffic in and around the airport as passenger volumes climb during Thanksgiving week. The holiday falls this Thursday.
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