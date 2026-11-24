MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to provide mobile network coverage along 40,000 kilometres of national and regional roads, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported.

According to the press service of the country's government, the announcement was made during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

To implement the plan, Kazakhstan needs to build more than 500 antenna-mast structures, Madiyev added.

Kazakhstan's extensive road network plays an important role in domestic connectivity and international transit. The country has approximately 95,000 kilometres of public roads, including 25,000 kilometres of national highways and 70,000 kilometres of local roads, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Located between Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan serves as a major land transit link connecting China, Central Asia, Russia and European markets. Seven international road corridors pass through its territory, including the Western Europe-Western China route and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (also known as Middle Corridor). These corridors support freight movement between regional markets and international trade routes.

The scale of the network and its role in international logistics make uninterrupted mobile connectivity along highways important for transport operations, navigation and road safety. Kazakhstan is continuing to modernize key transit routes and expand their capacity. In 2025, construction and repair works covered 13,000 kilometres of roads across the country.