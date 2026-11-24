China Says Pacific Island Cooperation Does Not Target Third Parties
(MENAFN) China said Tuesday that its engagement with Pacific Island nations was not intended to fuel geopolitical rivalry or deepen divisions between competing blocs, as reports emerged that the Solomon Islands was considering ending its security agreement with Beijing.
“China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing its relations with the Solomon Islands,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
He stressed that Beijing’s partnerships with Pacific nations, including the Solomon Islands, “is… not directed at any third party and is not subject to any third party.”
Guo also called on the international community to support sustainable development across Pacific Island nations while respecting their sovereignty and independence. He emphasized that cooperation should prioritize development, openness and inclusiveness rather than being directed against other countries.
Meanwhile, Australian broadcaster ABC reported that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale arrived in Canberra on Tuesday ahead of a planned signing ceremony for a new treaty with Australia on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, Wale’s administration has “informed Beijing that it will not renew the security agreement when it comes to the end of its five-year duration in April next year.”
The security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was originally signed in 2022.
“China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing its relations with the Solomon Islands,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
He stressed that Beijing’s partnerships with Pacific nations, including the Solomon Islands, “is… not directed at any third party and is not subject to any third party.”
Guo also called on the international community to support sustainable development across Pacific Island nations while respecting their sovereignty and independence. He emphasized that cooperation should prioritize development, openness and inclusiveness rather than being directed against other countries.
Meanwhile, Australian broadcaster ABC reported that Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale arrived in Canberra on Tuesday ahead of a planned signing ceremony for a new treaty with Australia on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, Wale’s administration has “informed Beijing that it will not renew the security agreement when it comes to the end of its five-year duration in April next year.”
The security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was originally signed in 2022.
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