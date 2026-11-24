_ PRESS RELEASE _



Nexans is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie Ollier as Executive Vice President Human Resources and ESG Officer.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Marie brings extensive expertise in HR leadership, organizational transformation and talent development across major international industrial groups. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Nexans, as the Group continues to accelerate its electrification strategy and strengthen its industrial transformation, placing people, skills and collective performance at the heart of its ambitions.

Paris, November 24, 2026 – Nexans is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie Ollier as Executive Vice President Human Resources & ESG Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective December 1, 2026.

Marie joins Nexans from Renault Group, where she has held several senior Human Resources positions since 2024. She most recently served as HR Vice President for Ampere, Renault Group's electric vehicle business, supporting its organizational transformation and the evolution of its operating model.

Prior to joining Renault Group, Marie spent seven years at Faurecia/Forvia, where she held several global HR leadership positions across the Seating business group. She notably led HR activities for large international industrial and engineering organizations, with a strong focus on organizational design, strategic workforce planning, talent development and transformation management.

She began her career at Accenture in 2007, working on HR transformation and change management projects, before joining Casino Group in 2011, where she developed her expertise in talent management, leadership development and corporate HR.

Throughout her career, Marie has built a strong track record in supporting complex business transformations, combining strategic HR leadership with a deep understanding of operational and industrial environments. Her experience in international organizations, together with her ability to align people strategies with business priorities, will be valuable assets as Nexans continues to transform and pursue its ambitions in electrification.

A graduate of ESCP Business School, Marie also studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States.

Julien Hueber, CEO of Nexans, comments:“I am delighted to welcome Marie to Nexans. Her extensive experience in leading HR transformations within major industrial groups, combined with her strong understanding of business and operational challenges, will be a valuable asset to our Group. As Nexans continues to advance its electrification strategy and transform its industrial footprint, her leadership will be instrumental in supporting our people, developing the skills and capabilities we need for the future, and fostering a culture of engagement and performance across the organization.”

Marie Ollier, newly appointed Executive Vice President Human Resources & Sustainability, says:“I am very pleased to be joining Nexans at such an exciting time for the Group. Nexans plays a key role in shaping the future of electrification, and I am looking forward to working alongside its teams to support the Group's transformation, develop our talents and contribute to building a strong and sustainable future together.”

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 39 countries with 12,830 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.



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