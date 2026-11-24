Publication announced at the Commonwealth AI Security Summit at Marlborough House November 24th - 25th

- David Williams, Founder FIOR GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the inaugural Commonwealth AI Security Summit 2026, today FIOR announces the publication of a paper jointly authored with the Commonwealth Security and Resilience Group titled "Sovereign AI across the Commonwealth - An operational framework for national control, secure deployment and trusted collaboration".Sovereignty does not require each country to invent every chip, model and application. It requires a deliberate choice about critical dependencies, custody of data and intellectual property, continuity of essential services and the enforceability of human authority. There is substantial room for Commonwealth countries to cooperate on designs, procurement, independent security assurance and technical skills while preserving their separate national choices."The development of sovereign capabilities in AI security is a more attainable ambition for most Commonwealth countries than the development of frontier AI models” said Anthony Halley, Director, Global Strategy and Programmes, Commonwealth Security & Resilience Group.David Williams, FIOR Founder said "The Commonwealth brings together countries with profoundly different economic resources, technological capabilities and public-service needs, yet a shared interest in making artificial intelligence useful, secure and accountable. FIOR's conviction is that practical cooperation on AI security and sovereignty should begin with the institutions that will actually deploy these systems."The jointly authored paper can be found atENDSNOTES TO EDITORSABOUT CWSRGThe Commonwealth Security and Resilience Group (CWSRG) is an accredited security and resilience institution operating across the 56 Commonwealth member states, founded in 2018 and headquartered in London. It works with governments, businesses, and civil society to inform policy, build partnerships, and strengthen resilience against current and emerging security challenges.Core Focus Areas. Maritime security and domain awareness: Supports coastal states and small island developing states, including hosting the annual Commonwealth Maritime Domain Awareness Summit and advocating for seafarers.. AI security and digital resilience: Addresses cyber threats and emerging technology risks across member nations.. Supply chain resilience: Focuses on protecting trade and critical infrastructure against geopolitical and operational disruptions.What It Does. Convenes multi-stakeholder dialogues and connects specialists across the Commonwealth.. Shares best practices and highlights security and resilience initiatives from member states.. Publishes policy research, including the annual Commonwealth Security Review.ABOUT THE AI Security Summit 2026For governments and business alike, the question is not whether AI will transform economies and institutions, but whether that transformation can be made secure, trusted and resilient. The opportunity is substantial, but confidence will be essential: confidence in data, systems, regulation and cyber resilience supply chains and the digital environments on which AI depends. It will also mean empowering the development of viable sovereign capability- and defining what that could be.The Commonwealth is uniquely positioned to advance this dialogue, bringing together nations at different stages of technological development, from advanced digital economies to emerging markets and small states.On November 24TH - 25TH in London the inaugural Commonwealth AI Security Summit is bringing together government, industry and international expertise to strengthen cooperation on secure, trusted and resilient AI adoption across the Commonwealth.ai-securitysummit2026/About FIORFIOR is the identity and enforcement layer for AI.FIOR's AI Agent Enforcement Gateway enables organisations to identify AI agents, determine what each agent is authorised to do and enforce those permissions before actions are executed. Designed to operate across organisational and technology boundaries, FIOR provides deterministic, cryptographically secure and hardware bound identity that is unique to every agent. This bedrock of identity is used to enforce policies,make rapid revocation and deliver tamper-evident audit capabilities for autonomous AI systems and tools. The FIOR AI Gateway platform is entirely self-sovereign. No data about the existence or activities of AI agents is required to leave the enterprise boundary in order to gain an identity, and the product works in offline, air gapped environments.Media contactsHenry Lerwill and Francesca EatonHawthorn Advisors |...

David Williams

Fior Group Limited

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FIOR and Commonwealth Security & Resilience Group Publish a Strategy for Sovereign AI across the Commonwealth News Provided By Fior Group Limited November 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry...



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