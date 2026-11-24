Optimize your 100 V GaN Power Stage

Practical guidance helps engineers balance conduction losses, switching performance, thermal management, and PCB area

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - November 24, 2026 - Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power devices, announces a new white paper,“Transitioning to EPC2361 and EPC2367: Optimizing 100 V GaN Power Designs,” providing practical guidance for selecting and implementing 100 V enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) FETs.The EPC2361 delivers a typical on-resistance of 0.75 mΩ in a 3 × 5 mm QFN package, retaining the EPC2302 footprint. Its lower conduction losses create opportunities to reduce dissipation, increase thermally achievable output current, or reduce the number of parallel devices, depending on operating conditions.The EPC2367 combines a smaller 3.3 × 3.3 mm QFN package with a typical on-resistance of 1.2 mΩ and lower gate and output charge than EPC2302. These characteristics support designs that prioritize compact power stages and switching performance. Both devices feature dual-side cooling, with the top side at source potential.“The EPC2367 and EPC2361 are manufactured in a 200 mm fab and deliver benchmark performance,” said Jason Zhang, Vice President of DC-DC Marketing and System Engineering at EPC.“This white paper helps engineers evaluate the trade-offs among conduction losses, switching behavior, package size, and thermal performance, enabling them to make informed design decisions based on their specific converter requirements and operating conditions.”The white paper discusses device selection for hard-switched converters, resonant topologies, synchronous rectifiers, and motor drives. It also addresses practical implementation considerations, including gate resistance, dead-time optimization, PCB layout, and thermal validation.Engineers can evaluate the devices using the EPC90156 development board for EPC2361 and the EPC90164 development board for EPC2367. The paper explains how to assess performance under matched, application-specific conditions.Download the white paper to compare both 100 V GaN FETs and choose the right device for your design.About EPCEPC is the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power technology. Founded in 2007, EPC delivers the most advanced GaN FETs and highly integrated monolithic ICs, providing superior system-level value through reduced size, component count, and cost. EPC's easy-to-use solutions feature compact QFN packaging, comprehensive online design and simulation tools, and proven reliability documented in its reliability reports. EPC's technological leadership is further supported by the textbook GaN Power Devices for Efficient Power Conversion, Fourth Edition. Its technology enables high-efficiency, high-power-density solutions for AI data centers, DC-DC converters, lidar, motor drives, robotics, drones, eMobility, and space applications.Follow EPC on social media:LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, BilibiliFollow us on WeChateGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, email:...

Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio

Efficient Power Conversion

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EPC Releases White Paper on Optimizing 100 V GaN Power Designs with EPC2361 and EPC2367 News Provided By Efficient Power Conversion November 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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