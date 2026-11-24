ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Community action agencies have long played an important role in supporting families and strengthening communities. Through programs that address housing, education, food access and other essential needs, these organizations help individuals and families build stronger futures. For some, that work also includes the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), helping ensure children have access to nutritious meals in child care settings.Three community action agencies in different regions of the country are demonstrating how CACFP sponsorship can strengthen child care systems, support family child care providers and expand access to nutritious meals for children. Together, they support child care providers serving more than 3,700 children through the CACFP.Metropolitan Development Council has been a CACFP Sponsor since 1977. Based in Tacoma, Washington, MDC offers a variety of community programs, including weatherization, behavioral health and housing support. Its CACFP team, led by Program Manager Cindy Day, includes three staff members who have firsthand experience as family child care providers. Today, MDC sponsors more than 210 family child care homes serving over 1,900 children, along with three child care centers serving 250 children.That firsthand experience shapes how the team works with providers. MDC prioritizes responsive technical assistance, ongoing training and relationship building with the providers it serves. The team has also seen how CACFP nutrition education reaches beyond child care settings, influencing children's eating habits and encouraging healthier lifestyles among providers and families.In rural Northeast Missouri, CAPNEMO helps connect children and families with the benefits of the CACFP in an area where access to sponsorship is limited. Nutrition Manager Cheri Wood oversees the organization's CACFP operations, which include seven Head Start and Early Head Start centers across five counties and 28 family child care homes serving more than 360 children. CAPNEMO is the only CACFP sponsoring organization in the northeast corner of Missouri.Since joining CAPNEMO in 2012, Cheri has worked in Head Start classrooms, served as a Center Director and now oversees the CACFP for both child care centers and family child care homes. She believes understanding the purpose behind the program is essential to successful implementation. Through nutrition education and resources, Cheri has also seen how CACFP participation benefits entire families, helping parents feel confident their children are receiving nutritious meals and giving providers the support they need to continue serving their communities.Capstone Community Action in Vermont has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to supporting children and child care providers. Pat Siergiey recently celebrated 28 years with the organization, where she serves as director of Capstone's CACFP program. Today, Capstone sponsors 116 family child care homes across 10 Vermont counties, reaching approximately 1,500 children.Pat's connection to the CACFP began when she operated her own family child care home and participated in the program as a provider. That experience continues to shape her approach to sponsorship. As Vermont's largest CACFP Sponsor, Capstone supports providers across a wide geographic area, including rural communities and areas serving low-income families. Pat and her team focus on understanding the challenges providers face and offering support that helps them navigate program requirements while focusing on the children in their care. Pat is also an active advocate for improvements to the CACFP, working alongside other Vermont advocates to strengthen support for family child care providers.Although each organization serves a different community, their stories reflect a shared commitment to helping children and families thrive. Through provider support, nutrition education and access to nutritious meals, these community action agencies demonstrate how the CACFP contributes to the broader work of strengthening communities.The National CACFP Association is proud to recognize the organizations and professionals who make this work possible. Their dedication helps ensure child care providers have the resources they need and children have access to nutritious meals during some of their most important developmental years.To learn more about these organizations and their work, visit the National CACFP Association's Sponsor Spotlight series at cacfp/member-showcase.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Blair Munday

National CACFP Association

+1 512-429-2160

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From Washington to Vermont, Community Action Agencies Support Families Through the CACFP News Provided By National CACFP Association November 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Politics



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