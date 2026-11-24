Europe's leading workplace supplies distributor uses iCustoms' AI platform to be EUDR compliant

- Adnan Zaheer - CEO iCustoms AILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyreco UK & Ireland has chosen iCustoms' iEUDR platform to help it comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR ) before it applies on 30 December 2026. The agreement gives Lyreco a single platform to collect supplier information, verify where products come from, assess risk and prepare the due diligence statements the regulation requires.Under the amended regulation, EUDR applies from 30 December 2026 for large and medium operators and traders, and from 30 June 2027 for micro and small operators. Missing that date carries real exposure. Fines can reach 4% of annual EU-wide turnover, so businesses need a working process before the deadline rather than after it.All goods linked to cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya, or wood into the EU or Northern Ireland, a missing Due Diligence Statement (DDS) or an inaccurate CN/HS code risk stopping at the border.iEUDR is built to handle that process end to end. It helps businesses collect and validate supplier data, submit Due Diligence Statements (DDS) to EU TRACES, and pass DDS reference numbers to freight forwarders before customs release.Every record is kept in an auditable form for five years, with a built-in audit trail, so Lyreco can also meet its record-keeping obligations as an operator and downstream operator. That gives Lyreco's team a clear history to show customs authorities and auditors if asked.“Lyreco UK & Ireland's supply chain is broad, and EUDR asks for detailed evidence from every supplier, along with risk assessments and mitigation. We have built iEUDR to make that evidence easy to collect, validate with AI and submit, and we look forward to supporting Lyreco through the deadline and beyond.” Adnan Zaheer, CEO, iCustomsAbout LyrecoLyreco Group is the European leader and the world's third-largest distributor of workplace products and solutions, supplying businesses with office supplies and other workplace essentials. Lyreco has about 12,000 employees and operates directly in 25 countries across Europe and Asia.About iCustomsiCustoms is a leading AI-driven trade compliance platform serving businesses across the UK, EU, and USA. Processing millions of transactions each year, its intelligent solutions manage global pre-filing formalities, streamline customs filings in the UK & EU, automate post-filing audits, and simplify wider global trade compliance.

Sarah Clark

iCustoms AI

+44 333 577 2277

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lyreco Selects iCustoms to Meet EUDR Requirements Ahead of 30 December Deadline News Provided By iCustoms AI November 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.