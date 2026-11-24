Head to head tests against Alchemy, Infura and Ankr put Spectrum's Boosted Nodes first on every call measured, from chain head reads to full block traces

ST JULIANS, MALTA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Nodes, the developer platform from Simply Labs, was the fastest RPC provider tested on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Arbitrum and Polygon in two head to head latency tests of Spectrum's Boosted Nodes run in October 2026. On Polygon, Spectrum's Boosted Nodes returned full block traces in a median of 77 ms against 376 ms on Alchemy, 4.9× faster, and answered first on 100% of same instant requests. On BSC, Spectrum's Boosted Nodes were the fastest of three providers on every chain head call tested against Alchemy and Ankr. On Arbitrum One, Spectrum's Boosted Nodes answered chain head calls in about 3 ms, against 5 to 6 ms on Alchemy and 8 to 15 ms on Infura, with network distance removed.

Speed on these calls decides whether an app keeps up with its chain. BSC produces a block every 0.45 seconds, so an indexer that traces every block needs each trace back in under 450 ms just to stay level. At Alchemy's 707 ms median, a single threaded indexer falls further behind with every block. At 82 ms it keeps up with room to spare. Arbitrum chains default to 250 ms blocks, which puts the same pressure on wallets, trading systems and bots that read the latest state on every block.

“Spectrum's speed comes from eight years of running blockchain infrastructure: tuned nodes, careful routing and caching across our locations. It's the same platform our enterprise customers rely on every day, and a dedicated team keeps it stable 24/7.”

Francesco Cremona, Lead Engineer, Spectrum Nodes

BNB Smart Chain: Fastest on Every Call Tested

Chain head calls on BSC, median time per request in ms with network distance removed, tested October 23, 2026, in the order Spectrum's Boosted Nodes, Alchemy, Ankr:

eth_blockNumber: 3, 6, 4

eth_getBlockByNumber (latest): 5, 7, 68

eth_call (latest): 4, 7, 14

eth_getBalance (latest): 5, 7, 6

Infura was not part of the BSC test.

Full block traces on BSC (debug_traceBlockByNumber), Spectrum's Boosted Nodes vs Alchemy, September 29 to October 14, 2026: a median of 82 ms vs 707 ms, 8.6× faster, answered first on 99% of requests. In the slowest 5% (p95): 237 ms vs 2,182 ms.

Arbitrum One: Fastest on Chain Head Calls and Historical Logs

Median time per request in ms with network distance removed, tested October 23, 2026, in the order Spectrum's Boosted Nodes, Alchemy, Infura:

eth_blockNumber: 3, 5, 8

eth_call (latest): 3, 6, 15

eth_getBalance (latest): 3, 6, 15

eth_getLogs over 10 past blocks: 10 ms on Spectrum's Boosted Nodes, 12 ms on Alchemy, 28 ms on Ankr and 40 ms on Infura.

Ankr was not part of the Arbitrum chain head test.

Polygon: First on Every Same Instant Block Trace Request

Spectrum's Boosted Nodes vs Alchemy, September 29 to October 14, 2026:

debug_traceBlockByNumber, median: 77 ms vs 376 ms, 4.9× faster, answered first on 100% of requests

debug_traceBlockByNumber, slowest 5% (p95): 222 ms vs 932 ms

eth_getBlockReceipts, median: 45 ms vs 59 ms, 22% faster, answered first on 77% of requests

The same test covered Base, where Spectrum's Boosted Nodes returned block traces 3.2× faster than Alchemy at the median (126 ms vs 409 ms) and 5.3× faster in the slowest 5% (399 ms vs 2,120 ms).

How the Tests Were Run

Spectrum's engineering team ran two tests. They measure different things, so their numbers are never compared with each other.

Test 1, full block traces and receipts (September 29 to October 14, 2026). Spectrum's RPC monitor sent the same calls to Spectrum's Boosted Nodes and Alchemy at the same instant, every cycle, for 14 days. About 50,000 requests per chain and call type went out from a test server in Finland. Latency is the time from sending a request to receiving the last byte of the response. "Answered first" is the share of same instant request pairs where Spectrum responded first. From a second test server in Canada, Spectrum's Boosted Nodes still led on block traces: BSC 186 ms vs 295 ms, Polygon 180 ms vs 496 ms and Base 285 ms vs 620 ms.

Test 2, chain head calls and logs (October 23, 2026). Every provider got identical requests, one at a time, in a fresh random order, over kept alive HTTPS connections. Network distance was removed: each provider's network round trip, measured as the time to open a TCP connection to it, was subtracted from every request, leaving the time the provider itself took to answer. Each figure is the median of 20 to 30 requests. Each historical log request asked for a different past block, once per provider, and the answers were checked to match across providers.

The tests covered Alchemy, Infura and Ankr. Other providers were not part of these runs.

What Sits Behind the Numbers

Spectrum's Boosted Nodes are a caching and routing layer in front of Spectrum's own nodes. Block traces are among the heaviest calls an RPC provider serves, which is why the gains are largest there. Boosted Nodes are an option on Spectrum's top chains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BSC, Ethereum, HyperEVM, Monad, Optimism and Polygon.

Owned hardware. Spectrum runs its own racks and servers in Tier III data centers in Malta, the Netherlands, and Canada, plus a bare metal deployment in Singapore.

Scale and security. Over a billion requests a day at 99.99% uptime. SOC 2 Type II attested, with no breach on record.

Availability

Spectrum endpoints for BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum and Polygon are live now, and Spectrum's Boosted Nodes are available on all three. Teams with heavy indexing, trading or data workloads can set them up with Spectrum's team at .

About Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes (spectrumnodes) is a developer platform for teams that build on blockchains: RPC endpoints, unified APIs, webhooks and a CLI, served from hardware Spectrum owns and operates. It handles over a billion requests a day at 99.99% uptime and is SOC 2 Type II attested.

Dan Chayra

Spectrum Nodes

+1 503-754-6326

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Spectrum Nodes Ranks No. 1 for RPC Speed on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum and Polygon News Provided By Spectrum Nodes November 24, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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