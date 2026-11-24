DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it will participate in GITEX Global 2026, where it will showcase its prevention-first approach to cybersecurity and its growing portfolio of AI-powered capabilities.At the event, ESET will present solutions from the ESET PROTECT Platform, featuring advanced endpoint protection, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), cloud and email security, vulnerability and patch management, and threat intelligence solutions. Visitors will be able to explore how these solutions fit together, from detection and response to threat intelligence, as part of a platform approach. Together, they reflect ESET's focus on helping organisations prevent threats before they cause harm and keep their environments protected.A key focus of ESET's presence will be its growing AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities, including ESET AI Security, AI Agent Security, AI Behavioral Monitoring and ESET LiveAI. These capabilities combine artificial intelligence, advanced threat detection and human expertise to help organisations identify emerging threats, secure AI-driven environments, accelerate incident response and strengthen overall cyber resilience. The focus reflects the growing need to protect AI-driven environments alongside traditional IT infrastructure, and shows how ESET applies artificial intelligence and human expertise together to support faster, more informed responses.Through its participation, ESET aims to demonstrate how its prevention-first approach supports secure digital transformation across the Middle East. The company will use the event to show how its platform and AI-powered capabilities work together to help organisations stay ahead of evolving threats."GITEX Global gives us the opportunity to engage directly with customers, partners and industry leaders across the region. Our prevention-first approach, together with the ESET PROTECT Platform and our growing AI-powered capabilities, helps organisations identify emerging threats, secure AI-driven environments and strengthen their cyber resilience as they pursue secure digital transformation," said Ali AlJuneidi, Regional Manager, ESET Middle East.Visitors are invited to visit ESET at GITEX Global 2026, Booth H11-B20, from 8–11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, to explore the company's latest innovations and discover how ESET can help protect their business.About ESETESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

Sanjeev Kant

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ESET to Showcase Prevention-First, AI-Powered Cybersecurity at GITEX Global 2026 News Provided By Vistar Communications November 24, 2026, 08:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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