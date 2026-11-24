MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into the fun-filled world of her family.

She shared a series of pictures featuring her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh, enjoying some playful moments with father Saif Ali Khan, and indulged in other adorable moments.

In one of the pictures, Jeh is seen playing table tennis with Saif. The monochrome frame captures the father-son duo immersed in the game. Saif appears to concentrate on the game while Jeh stands on the other side holding a paddle.

Another picture shows Jeh sitting indoors with a guitar, seemingly trying his hand at the instrument. Kareena also shared a picture of Jeh standing in the middle of their house terrace with an elaborate festive effigy in the background.

Jeh was also earlier seen participating in family traditions. During Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Kareena shared a glimpse of a handmade Ganesha idol created by Jeh with the help of Saif. She described it as being made by her“Jeh Baba” while extending wishes for a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kareena has frequently given fans glimpses into the growing-up years of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, through social media. Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif's elder son, was born on December 20, 2016, while their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was born on February 21, 2021.

The actress and Saif have been married since October 16, 2012. The couple, who first worked together in films such as 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara', fell in love while working on 'Tashan' and went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.