MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS) Cold northerly winds have intensified winter conditions across Rajasthan, bringing a noticeable chill even during daytime hours. Residents of Alwar, Sikar, Pilani, Sri Ganganagar and other northern and northeastern districts experienced cold conditions despite sunshine as chilly winds continued to blow.

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature so far at 4.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Mount Abu, which had dropped to zero degrees Celsius earlier, rose to 3 degrees C.

Night temperatures remained below 10 degrees Celsius in several places, including Sikar, Tonk, Churu and Nagaur.

According to the Meteorological Department, cold winds are likely to intensify over the coming days, leading to a further increase in winter chill, particularly during night and early morning hours.

Weather remained dry across Rajasthan during the past 24 hours as Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Jaipur witnessed cold winds accompanied by light morning haze. The haze reduced the intensity of sunshine on Monday, keeping daytime temperatures relatively low and making the weather feel colder even during afternoon hours.

While northern and northeastern Rajasthan experienced chilly conditions, western parts of the state remained comparatively warmer.

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 31.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Other maximum temperatures included 28.9 degrees C in Pilani, 27.4 degrees in Bikaner and Udaipur, 26.6 degrees in Phalodi and Karauli, 26 degrees in Sikar and 25.8 degrees in Alwar.

Night temperatures have also declined across several parts of Rajasthan. Nagaur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees, while Fatehpur in Sikar district registered 4.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far.

Temperatures may witness a marginal decline, resulting in colder nights and early mornings. Some areas may also experience chilly winds during the daytime, increasing the winter chill despite sunshine.

The impact of cold winds is expected to remain more noticeable in northern and northeastern districts. In Jaipur, cold winds continued to affect the city throughout Monday, with residents experiencing a chill during the morning, evening, and even daytime hours.

Light haze was reported in some areas. Jodhpur recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees, accompanied by a decline in night temperatures. According to the weather department, conditions are likely to remain generally stable throughout the week, with no significant temperature fluctuations expected.

In Alwar, cold winds kept temperatures relatively low during the day. The maximum temperature was around 27 degrees, while colder conditions were felt during the early morning and late night hours.

The winter chill is expected to intensify towards the end of November. In Sikar, despite bright sunshine throughout Monday, cold conditions persisted, particularly during the morning hours.

The weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees and a minimum of 5 degrees. Rural areas also witnessed light fog. In Kota, the minimum temperature dropped by around one degree to 12.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature increased marginally to 28 degrees Celsius.

Udaipur city witnessed a slight change in weather conditions on Monday. The maximum temperature declined by 0.6 degrees to 27.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature rose by 1.5 degrees to 11.2 degrees compared to Sunday.

With cold northerly winds continuing and night temperatures falling in several districts, Rajasthan is likely to experience increasingly chilly conditions towards the end of November.