MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) NDTV on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its international distribution network with the launch of NDTV World on BOTIM, one of the Middle East's leading communication and services super-apps.

The expansion is through NDTV's exclusive entertainment partner Entyen, alongside an expanded presence on TCL-connected televisions across India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to a statement.

“India's influence on the global stage has never been greater, and the reach of Indian journalism must reflect that reality. NDTV World is built on the conviction that India deserves a stronger voice in global conversations, and that the world needs a deeper understanding of India. Our expansion on BOTIM and TCL is an important step towards realising that vision,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

As audiences increasingly move across screens, platforms and geographies,“we want NDTV to be wherever the world is watching, bringing credible journalism, an Indian perspective and a truly global outlook,” he noted.

With this launch, NDTV World becomes the first Indian news channel to be available on BOTIM, marking a significant milestone in the network's international expansion and its strategy to build a formidable presence across emerging content distribution platforms.

The BOTIM launch introduces a dedicated NDTV World UAE feed, designed to serve the large and influential Indian diaspora across the Gulf while bringing an Indian perspective on international developments to a wider global audience.

With more than 150 million users across its ecosystem, BOTIM has established a significant presence across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Its exclusive entertainment partner, Entyen, operates across nine markets in the GCC, South Asia and Africa, with a user base exceeding 21 million.

Ashutosh Sinha, Vice President, Distribution, NDTV, said, "The future of news distribution lies in being present across the digital ecosystems that audiences are already using. Becoming the first Indian news channel to launch on BOTIM through Entyen is an important first-mover advantage for NDTV, particularly in a region with such a significant Indian diaspora”.

Complementing this expansion is NDTV's growing partnership with TCL, one of the world's leading television brands.

NDTV's presence within the TCL-connected TV ecosystem in India provides access to a platform comprising approximately 5.3 million connected televisions and 3.6 million monthly active users.

The partnership has now been extended across MENA and APAC, further strengthening the network's international connected TV distribution footprint.

“The opportunity for Indian news internationally extends far beyond the Indian diaspora. There is a growing global interest in India's economy, its geopolitical significance, its businesses and its place in a rapidly changing world. NDTV World is uniquely positioned to serve this audience by bringing an informed Indian perspective to international news,” said Vishal Srivastava, Business Head, NDTV International.