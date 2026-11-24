NCW Demands Independent Inquiry into Kallakurichi Collector Case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday called for an independent examination of allegations of harassment of the Kallakurichi District Collector by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh. In a statement to ANI, the Commission said the circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment, the complaint reportedly made by the District Collector to senior authorities and the action taken on it also required examination.“The Commission considers it imperative that the allegations be independently examined and appropriate action be initiated under the applicable provisions of law. The circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment, the representations/complaint reportedly made by the District Collector to senior authorities and the action taken thereon also require examination,” the NCW said.

Meanwhile, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of Vignesh over allegations of misconduct. In a post on X, Stalin reacted to a report published in The Hindu newspaper stating that the Kallakurichi district collector had formally submitted a complaint against the MLA to the Superintendent of Police. Questioning the state government's response to the allegations, Stalin said the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have contacted the district collector when reports about the alleged incident first emerged several weeks ago and assured her of the government's support. He said the government should have condemned the legislator's alleged conduct and initiated legal proceedings against him. "Any government that gives importance to women's safety and the dignity of governance would have done exactly this," Stalin said. Alleging that the government had instead attempted to conceal the incident to protect its party legislator and its minority government, the DMK president questioned the delay in the woman official formally filing a complaint. He further expressed concern over the safety of women in the state, questioning the circumstances faced by ordinary women if a district collector herself had to deal with such a situation. "If this is the situation for a district collector, what would be the condition of ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu?" he said, expressing concern over women's safety in the state. (ANI)