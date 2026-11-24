Kanimozhi Questions Tamil Nadu Gov Handling of Collector Harassment

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has questioned the Tamil Nadu government over its handling of the alleged harassment case involving a woman collector and a TVK MLA. She asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers remained silent until the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the court intervened.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said,“We have continuously raised this allegation. The important question is what the Chief Minister and ministers are going to say about it. Why did the Chief Minister not speak up until the NCW and the court intervened?” She further questioned the situation in the state, stating that a collector herself could not register a complaint, and emphasized that the government appeared to be protecting its MLA.

Simultaneously, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the immediate arrest of the Kallakurichi TVK MLA. He accused the state government of attempting to suppress the complaint and called for a CBI investigation, citing a complete lack of confidence in the state's handling of the matter. The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a detailed action taken report from the DGP.