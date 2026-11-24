JD(U) Declares November 24 as 'Good Governance Day'

Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha on Tuesday announced that the party will observe November 24 as 'Good Governance Day' every year to highlight the achievements of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jha said, "From now on, 'Good Governance Day' will be observed every year on November 24th. We will continue to highlight his achievements as we engage with the public.”

Nitish Kumar visited the JD(U) state headquarters in Patna, where party workers welcomed him. The party office was decorated to mark 21 years of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister. Senior JD(U) leaders were also present. Praising Nitish Kumar's public life spanning five decades, Jha said his work and commitment to public welfare serve as an inspiration for the youth.

“He has a public life spanning 50 years. The work he has accomplished serves as an inspiration for the youth. Most importantly, he demonstrated how one can work with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to the welfare of the people,” he said. He described Nitish Kumar as the last link in the tradition of socialist leaders who pursued politics based on their ideology.“Among socialist leaders-those who pursued politics based on that specific ideology,” he said.

Jha said the work carried out by Nitish Kumar over the past 20-21 years had enabled people in Bihar to live with dignity and respect, both within the country and globally. He added that the JD(U), founded by Nitish Kumar, functions on the principles laid down by him and would continue to highlight his achievements while engaging with the public.“Nitish Kumar stands as the final link in that tradition within the nation's politics. If one examines the work he has carried out over the past 20-21 years, it becomes clear that the reason the people of Bihar can now live with their heads held high-both within the country and globally-is solely due to the work done by Nitish Kumar. Today, the people of Bihar live with dignity and respect; the work he accomplished in Bihar is there for all to see,” Jha added. Jha also said the party would continue to receive Nitish Kumar's guidance and blessings.