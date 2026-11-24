Punjab Congress Slams Potential BJP and SAD Alliance

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh on Tuesday dismissed the imminent revival of the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections as 'opportunistic politics', asserting that voters in the state would hand both former partners a major electoral setback.

Speaking to reporters, Singh criticised the track record of both parties and questioned their commitment to the state's welfare. "I wish them both good luck, but the core issues remain exactly where they were. Look at what happened to the farmers, what Punjab went through, what the Badal family did. This kind of illogical, directionless, and purely opportunistic politics, I reject it entirely. How could these people care about the well-being of Punjab? They have been in power for 13 years, during which they have dismantled the nation's institutions; they are incapable of doing any good for Punjab,” Pargat Singh told reporters.

Predicting that the renewed partnership would backfire at the ballot box and ultimately benefit his own party, the Punjab Congress President added,“It is up to the people to think and observe, as the mandate ultimately rests with them. I believe that this time, the public's sentiment will turn against not just the Akali Dal, but the BJP as well they will face an even greater setback. In my view, this development might actually favour the Congress; it aligns with Rahul Gandhi's perspective."

In contrast, SAD senior leader Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra hailed the impending tie-up as a crucial step toward uniting Punjabis and reviving the state's fortunes, stating that this alliance will play a very significant role for Punjab. He said,“I extend millions of greetings on the birth anniversary (Parkash Purab) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Sahib Ji. And today, on this day, when we are celebrating this day around the world with great happiness and enthusiasm, at this very time, the alliance being formed today between the BJP and the SAD also brings happiness and enthusiasm to people who care for Punjab. Because whoever wants the progress of Punjab, or let's say wants to pull Punjab out of this misery and destitution, surely feels that a unity of Punjabis should be built, and in that unity, the SAD should have a principal role. This wish of every well-wisher of Punjab is going to be fulfilled today.”

Explaining why seat distribution was secondary to the broader objective of the coalition, he added,“Look, as for the matter of seat-sharing, when you come together and unite, the question of seats does not arise. Today's alliance is an alliance of ideas; it is an alliance of a mindset. This is an alliance to pull Punjab out of this distress and destitution.”

Meanwhile, in what will be an important political development in Punjab, the BJP and SAD are likely to announce their alliance for the State polls to be held next year on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will jointly address a news conference in New Delhi shortly. The two parties have been long-standing allies, but in 2020 the Akali Dal walked out of the alliance citing its objections to the three Farm laws that had been introduced at the time. Those laws have since been withdrawn by the central government. The SAD-BJP alliance held power in Punjab for ten years before the combined alliance lost the 2017 Punjab Assembly election. The Congress returned to power under Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2022, the AAP swept the state, relegating the Akali Dal and the BJP, which had contested separately, to also-rans. On Monday, the BJP Punjab unit announced its State Election Committee for the 2027 Assembly elections, with state president Kewal Singh Dhillon heading the 16-member panel comprising senior party leaders and former state presidents. (ANI)