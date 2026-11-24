MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Australian icon Merv Hughes refuted former head coach Darren Lehmann's claims about the historical use of sandpaper in the game of cricket.

Lehmann, who has been under fire since the 2018 scandal broke again following Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft's claims, recently refuted being aware of the ball-tampering plans during the 2018 South Africa series while also claiming that the practice was a "big part" of Australian cricket before.

"I can't remember David Warner raising the possibility of using sandpaper," Lehmann had told ABC radio before the recent first T20I between Australia and England. "You do know ball tampering is going on because it's been happening for 150 years," the 56-year-old told the ABC.

"It's just how it's being done... I can only speak to what I know, and I know ball tampering was a big part of the game of cricket. That doesn't make it right either, but that's the case," the former coach had added.

Meanwhile, Hughes hit back at Lehmann and other cricketers' claims that ball-tampering has been taking place for generations. "I probably take offence to a lot of the podcasts going around and a lot of the past players (saying) 'Oh, everyone did it'. Well, mate, not everyone did it," he told CODE Sports.

"... I didn't see it as a selector, and I didn't see it as a player," he added. Hughes, who played 53 Tests for Australia, all under Allan Border, also said that it would have been done under Border.

"It wasn't ICC or Cricket Australia that got worried about it as players; it would have been Allan Border. If we did something untoward or outside the rules with AB, it turned around pretty quickly. So it never happened.

"I just had to talk to (former Victorian Sheffield Shield all-rounder) Ian Wrigglesworth over the last couple of days... I said, 'mate, can you ever remember it happening at Victoria when we played?' He said, 'No, that didn't happen'," Hughes added.

The former cricketer also pointed out that the claims are made by the people to justify themselves. "It almost sounds to me like the guys who did it are trying to justify themselves for doing it," he said.

Hughes, who also served as an Australian selector from 2005-2010, further backed the 12-month bans to Steve Smith and David Warner and the nine-month ban to Cameron Bancroft for the scandal.

"While the punishments were harsh, what they had to do was set down a punishment that would stop future Australian players from ever thinking about doing it again. I think they've definitely done that, but it sort of raised its ugly head, and it's just a big one on who do you believe," he added.