Bangladesh Rejects Hasina's Return Request, Says She Must Arrive in Handcuffs
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Tuesday rejected ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's request for government assistance to facilitate her return from India, warning that she would have to come back as a prisoner.
“If she were to return, she would have to arrive as a prisoner in handcuffs,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told reporters in Dhaka.
His remarks came in response to reports that Hasina intended to return to Bangladesh on Dec. 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations.
Mohammad Ali Arafat, who previously served as Hasina's state minister for information, confirmed that she had selected the date, adding that the decision to facilitate her return now rested with Bangladesh's current administration.
“Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return,” he said.
Kobir also briefed foreign diplomats in Dhaka on what he described as recent violent protests and terrorist activities allegedly carried out by Hasina's supporters ahead of her possible return.
“People here only know one terrorism and that is Awami terrorism patronized by Hasina from Delhi,” he said, referring to the former prime minister's Awami League party.
Meanwhile, Md. Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor at the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal, dismissed Hasina's request as “absurd.”
“Sheikh Hasina is a fugitive and a convicted individual on the run. It is ridiculous that she is asking the Bangladesh government for an aircraft. … It is extremely unusual globally for someone to request an aircraft on behalf of a fugitive. Such a demand is entirely unacceptable,” he told reporters.
The announcement represents the first time Hasina has identified a specific date for her return since fleeing to India on Aug. 5, 2024, following a mass uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule.
Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from India under the existing agreement between the two countries.
The latest developments come amid heightened political tensions and several violent incidents after Hasina reportedly applied for a new passport and other official documents earlier this month.
Her Awami League party remains prohibited from engaging in political activities in Bangladesh.
In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia after being convicted of crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 uprising.
Bangladesh marks Victory Day on Dec. 16, commemorating the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971, which ended the nine-month Liberation War and paved the way for the country's independence.
“If she were to return, she would have to arrive as a prisoner in handcuffs,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told reporters in Dhaka.
His remarks came in response to reports that Hasina intended to return to Bangladesh on Dec. 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations.
Mohammad Ali Arafat, who previously served as Hasina's state minister for information, confirmed that she had selected the date, adding that the decision to facilitate her return now rested with Bangladesh's current administration.
“Yes, she has decided the date. Now it is up to the current administration of Bangladesh to facilitate her return,” he said.
Kobir also briefed foreign diplomats in Dhaka on what he described as recent violent protests and terrorist activities allegedly carried out by Hasina's supporters ahead of her possible return.
“People here only know one terrorism and that is Awami terrorism patronized by Hasina from Delhi,” he said, referring to the former prime minister's Awami League party.
Meanwhile, Md. Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor at the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal, dismissed Hasina's request as “absurd.”
“Sheikh Hasina is a fugitive and a convicted individual on the run. It is ridiculous that she is asking the Bangladesh government for an aircraft. … It is extremely unusual globally for someone to request an aircraft on behalf of a fugitive. Such a demand is entirely unacceptable,” he told reporters.
The announcement represents the first time Hasina has identified a specific date for her return since fleeing to India on Aug. 5, 2024, following a mass uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule.
Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from India under the existing agreement between the two countries.
The latest developments come amid heightened political tensions and several violent incidents after Hasina reportedly applied for a new passport and other official documents earlier this month.
Her Awami League party remains prohibited from engaging in political activities in Bangladesh.
In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia after being convicted of crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 uprising.
Bangladesh marks Victory Day on Dec. 16, commemorating the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971, which ended the nine-month Liberation War and paved the way for the country's independence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment