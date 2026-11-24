Italy Sounds Alarm Over Reported Strike on Russian Ship in Libya
(MENAFN) Italy sounded an alarm on Monday over the prospect of the Russia-Ukraine war spilling into the Mediterranean, after a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian corvette moored at the Libyan port of Benghazi.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the conflict reaching the region could push Libya, which remains politically fractured, into deeper instability. Speaking during a visit to Azerbaijan, he was quoted by the Italian news agency ADN Kronos:
“It is worrying that the war between Russia and Ukraine could continue just a few hundred kilometers from Italy. It would be truly dangerous to destabilize a country that was heading toward stability,” Tajani said.
Tajani added that military escalation in the Mediterranean must be avoided at all costs and that Russia's military footprint in the region should be watched closely.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed responsibility for the strike on Monday, calling it an “exemplary operation” and framing it as a response to Russia's war on Ukraine, launched with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
According to Zelenskyy, the operation met its objectives and used seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. He asserted that the Russian corvette Merkury went down despite Moscow's attempts to fend off the assault.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced deep concern over the reported attack. It stressed that Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, along with the safety of its citizens and their property, must be fully respected.
The incident lands in a country split between two rival governments. The internationally recognized Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, controls western Libya. A second administration, appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022 and headed by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs the east and most southern cities.
For years, the UN mission has worked to bridge those divisions and pave the way for elections that would close out successive transitional periods and unify state institutions.
Authorities in eastern Libya said on Sunday that the Merkury, a 105-meter vessel, had spent several days docked in Benghazi to refuel while returning to Russia. They described the stop as part of maritime cooperation agreements between Moscow and the eastern Libyan administration.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the conflict reaching the region could push Libya, which remains politically fractured, into deeper instability. Speaking during a visit to Azerbaijan, he was quoted by the Italian news agency ADN Kronos:
“It is worrying that the war between Russia and Ukraine could continue just a few hundred kilometers from Italy. It would be truly dangerous to destabilize a country that was heading toward stability,” Tajani said.
Tajani added that military escalation in the Mediterranean must be avoided at all costs and that Russia's military footprint in the region should be watched closely.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed responsibility for the strike on Monday, calling it an “exemplary operation” and framing it as a response to Russia's war on Ukraine, launched with a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
According to Zelenskyy, the operation met its objectives and used seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. He asserted that the Russian corvette Merkury went down despite Moscow's attempts to fend off the assault.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced deep concern over the reported attack. It stressed that Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, along with the safety of its citizens and their property, must be fully respected.
The incident lands in a country split between two rival governments. The internationally recognized Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, controls western Libya. A second administration, appointed by the House of Representatives in 2022 and headed by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs the east and most southern cities.
For years, the UN mission has worked to bridge those divisions and pave the way for elections that would close out successive transitional periods and unify state institutions.
Authorities in eastern Libya said on Sunday that the Merkury, a 105-meter vessel, had spent several days docked in Benghazi to refuel while returning to Russia. They described the stop as part of maritime cooperation agreements between Moscow and the eastern Libyan administration.
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