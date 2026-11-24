MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin started the week with a sharp rebound after sliding to its lowest level in more than a year. On Monday, BTC rose to, upfrom Saturday's two-year low, following a relief bounce in US stock futures as investors digested a fresh mix of macro signals.

The rebound came as broader markets tried to stabilize after a tech-led sell-off. In parallel, traders continued to position for key US inflation data tied to the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge-an event that could quickly shift risk appetite, including in crypto.

Bitcoin jumped to $61,846 on Monday, reclaiming the $60,000 area after hitting $55,081 on Saturday. US stock futures rose into the session, with Nasdaq -100 futures up 3.1% and S&P 500 futures up 2.4%. Market focus is on the US October PCE price index release, expected to cool versus September. Crypto liquidations totaled $3.75 billion at the lows, per CoinGlass, while analysts flagged less“capitulation” than during prior drawdowns. Technical signals show early attempts at stabilization, including a tentative daily-timeframe bullish RSI divergence.

Key takeawaysRisk assets attempt a rebound after tech pressure

The early-week bounce in Bitcoin tracked a broader improvement in Wall Street sentiment. According to the coverage cited by Cointelegraph, Nasdaq -100 futures gained 3.1% and S&P 500 futures rose 2.4% ahead of the Monday open, after Friday's sell-off left major indices deep in correction territory.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3% to 22,617.73, wiping out its year-to-date gains. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were reported to have finished Friday more than 10% below their recent highs.

One driver for that risk-off turn was an AI-related shock to positioning following Anthropic's record-breaking $81.3 billion IPO. Shares reached about $115 on their Nasdaq debut and closed Friday at $88.91, as traders reportedly took profits across the AI complex.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian was quoted pointing to investor behavior-selling existing holdings to make room for new listings-alongside continuing uncertainty around Nvidia. The same thread also referenced comments from Federal Reserve officials emphasizing the possibility of higher-for-longer rates.

Inflation data could set the tone for crypto volatility

While equities looked for stability, crypto traders remained tied to the next major macro catalyst: the US inflation print linked to the Fed. The key datapoint scheduled for the week is the October personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Economists expect PCE prices to rise 0.3% in October, down from 0.5% in September. They also anticipate annual inflation to increase to 3.8% from 3.6%.

The market backdrop matters because the Fed has kept inflation above its 2% target for years, and policy expectations remain sensitive to how quickly price growth cools. Cointelegraph 's report also referenced comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who suggested policymakers should either raise rates by half a percentage point in December or make clear they intend to do so in January.

According to the same coverage, traders are tracking implied probabilities via CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The implication for investors is straightforward: a PCE outcome that differs from expectations could reprice rate paths quickly-and with it, demand for high-beta assets like crypto.

Bitcoin's rebound follows heavy liquidation; technicals hint at stabilization

On the crypto side, the path was clear: Bitcoin's sharp move down preceded the bounce. The reported sequence saw BTC fall to $55,081 on Saturday-its lowest price since September 2024 -before recovering toward $61,000+ by Sunday and hitting $61,846 intraday on Monday on Bitstamp.

CoinGlass data cited by Cointelegraph showed that long liquidations reached $3.75 billion during the sell-off. At the same time, sell-side pressure appeared to be less intense than in previous swing lows of 2026. Trader and analyst Rekt Capital, referenced in the report, suggested there was no full“capitulation” among traders.

Technical analysis also offered an early sign of buyer interest. The report noted that Bitcoin's weekly chart printed a seventh consecutive red candle-something not seen since the 2022 bear market-yet momentum signals are starting to diverge. On the daily timeframe, the report says Bitcoin's relative strength index (RSI) produced a tentative bullish divergence. RSI reportedly fell to 17.4 on Saturday, rebounding above the year-to-date low of 15.5 from early June.

Even with the rebound, the scale of the drawdown remains significant. At the lows, Bitcoin was reported to be 56.3% below its all-time high of $126,200 from October 2025. Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at wealth manager Creative Planning, was cited in the report noting that if $55,081 holds, the route to the bear-market bottom would still have taken longer than in any prior instance.

Analysts see a familiar post-crash template-but watch resistance

Beyond the immediate chart signals, the report included perspectives comparing current conditions to past major Bitcoin declines. Analyst and podcast host Michael van de Poppe argued that Bitcoin often rallies 15% to 30% in the weeks after earlier sell-offs-citing cycle references such as late-2015, March 2020, and the November 2022 FTX collapse. He reportedly highlighted potential resistance in the $66,000 to $75,000 range for the present rebound.

Crucially for traders, the near-term environment may not be decided by crypto-specific factors alone. With macro data still ahead-particularly the Fed-linked PCE release-Bitcoin could see renewed whipsaw if rates repricing accelerates. The report also stressed that thinner liquidity outside regular trading hours can amplify moves, making levels that look“stable” on one timeframe less reliable across the full day.

For the next trading session and beyond, investors should watch how BTC holds the $55,081 area (if it is revisited) and whether the market's expectations for the October PCE print continue to cool. Any surprise in inflation could quickly undermine technical stabilization and renew volatility across both equities and crypto.

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