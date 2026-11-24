Turkish Gokdeniz Naval Defense System Demonstrates Combat Capabilities
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Aselsan has demonstrated the capabilities of its Gokdeniz close-in air defense system during a live-fire exercise in the Black Sea, successfully identifying, tracking and destroying airborne targets in motion.
Developed to address evolving aerial threats, the naval defense platform is designed to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-ship missiles and other compact airborne objects characterized by high speeds and advanced maneuverability.
During the demonstration, Gokdeniz successfully engaged multiple targets approaching from varying directions and altitudes. The exercise simulated potential attacks involving fast-moving jet-powered drones and cruise missiles to assess the system's response under different operational conditions.
Throughout the trial, the naval vessel operated at speeds ranging between five and 10 knots, equivalent to approximately 5.8 to 11.5 miles per hour, allowing the system to be evaluated in conditions resembling actual maritime operations.
The configuration tested featured automated target identification, tracking and engagement preparation, with human involvement limited to approving the firing process through a single button command.
This automated approach enables Gokdeniz to shorten response times during critical maritime encounters while delivering rapid threat identification, accurate target tracking and effective interception capabilities.
Beyond this operating configuration, the platform also offers a completely autonomous setting that carries out every stage of an engagement, including firing, without requiring human intervention.
By integrating sophisticated detection sensors with a rapid-response weapon platform, Gokdeniz provides naval vessels with an additional defensive barrier against increasingly advanced airborne threats.
Developed to address evolving aerial threats, the naval defense platform is designed to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-ship missiles and other compact airborne objects characterized by high speeds and advanced maneuverability.
During the demonstration, Gokdeniz successfully engaged multiple targets approaching from varying directions and altitudes. The exercise simulated potential attacks involving fast-moving jet-powered drones and cruise missiles to assess the system's response under different operational conditions.
Throughout the trial, the naval vessel operated at speeds ranging between five and 10 knots, equivalent to approximately 5.8 to 11.5 miles per hour, allowing the system to be evaluated in conditions resembling actual maritime operations.
The configuration tested featured automated target identification, tracking and engagement preparation, with human involvement limited to approving the firing process through a single button command.
This automated approach enables Gokdeniz to shorten response times during critical maritime encounters while delivering rapid threat identification, accurate target tracking and effective interception capabilities.
Beyond this operating configuration, the platform also offers a completely autonomous setting that carries out every stage of an engagement, including firing, without requiring human intervention.
By integrating sophisticated detection sensors with a rapid-response weapon platform, Gokdeniz provides naval vessels with an additional defensive barrier against increasingly advanced airborne threats.
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