MENAFN - Live Mint) Are you someone who feels incredibly tired at night but still looks for reasons to stay awake and spend more time scrolling through social media? Before you know it, an hour may have passed without you realising it. Psychologists describe this pattern as 'bedtime procrastination', which refers to delaying sleep despite feeling tired and having no compelling reason to stay awake.

A study published in the journal Sleep, titled*'Failing to plan: Bedtime planning, bedtime procrastination, and objective sleep in university students', tracked 119 university students over a period of two to four weeks. Researchers found that participants who planned their bedtime tended to go to sleep earlier and get more rest. The findings indicate that setting a specific bedtime in advance could help people avoid unnecessary delays and follow a more regular sleep routine.

Here's all you need to know about bedtime procrastination

According to the study, bedtime procrastination, or“going to bed later than intended without having external reasons for doing so”, is a common behavioural phenomenon that affects sleep health. Across different populations, higher levels of bedtime procrastination have been associated with negative sleep outcomes, including shorter sleep duration, poorer sleep quality, and increased daytime sleepiness and fatigue. Although people are often aware of these consequences, delaying bedtime to engage in activities such as using smartphones or watching television is often satisfying and difficult to resist.

Bedtime procrastination is often viewed as a form of self-regulatory failure, in which individuals deliberately put off going to sleep to enjoy the immediate gratification of nighttime activities. This suggests that people who struggle to regulate their behaviour may be more likely to delay going to bed. Subsequent research has reinforced this link, finding that higher levels of bedtime procrastination are associated with weaker self-control and poorer self-regulation abilities.

The researchers identify two distinct types of bedtime procrastination.

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Mindless bedtime procrastination occurs when people become engrossed in an activity and fail to notice how much time has passed. Doomscrolling is a common example, where someone continues browsing online content despite having intended to stop.

Deliberate bedtime procrastination, on the other hand, occurs when people consciously choose to remain awake for leisure or personal activities instead of going to bed.

However, it is important to note what the study actually examined. Researchers did not measure the amount of time participants spent scrolling on their phones. Instead, they looked at bedtime intentions, sleep patterns, and the reasons participants stayed awake beyond their planned bedtime.

Here's what the study found

Researchers Zhenghao Pu, Alyssa S.C. Ng, Sooyeon Suh, Michael W.L. Chee and Stijn A.A. Massar tracked 119 full-time students at the National University of Singapore over a period of two to four weeks. According to the research paper, participants used a smartphone application to register their planned bedtimes, while Oura rings recorded their sleep patterns.

The study found that students rarely made bedtime plans, choosing a specific time to go to bed on just 23.8% of the days covered. Participants planned their bedtime on a median of just 0.93 nights a week, meaning they made such plans less than once a week on average. However, deciding when to sleep did not always translate into following that schedule. On average, students went to bed 46.23 minutes later than their intended bedtime.

The gap was substantial among participants. Among those who made at least one bedtime plan, roughly 83% went to bed later than intended. For approximately 58.6% of participants, the average delay was around 30 minutes. When asked why they missed their intended bedtime, students often cited study or work commitments, which accounted for 26.63% of reported reasons. Electronic leisure activities, including video games and films, accounted for another 26.04%.

The researchers also found a noticeable difference on days when students had made a bedtime plan. They went to bed 11.78 minutes earlier and slept for an additional 11.88 minutes, on average, compared with days when they had not made a plan. While this association does not establish that bedtime planning alone resulted in extra sleep, it suggests that setting an intended bedtime may help people maintain a more consistent nighttime routine.

Can planning your bedtime help?

The findings suggest that a simple step, such as deciding in advance when to go to bed, could help reduce delays and improve sleep habits. However, making a plan does not necessarily mean following it, as the study's participants often went to bed later than intended. Setting a realistic bedtime and being mindful of activities that keep you awake may help you stick to your schedule. Although bedtime planning is not a guaranteed solution to sleep difficulties, it could be a useful starting point for building a more consistent sleep routine.