US Senators Urge Rubio to Pressure Israel Over Delayed Winter Aid for Gaza
(MENAFN) Two senior Democratic senators called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to use Washington's influence to pressure Israel into allowing additional winter relief supplies into Gaza, following heavy rainfall that flooded more than 70,000 tents across the enclave.
“Mr. Secretary, we urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza,” Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz stated in a letter addressed to Rubio.
The lawmakers warned that Israel's “extensive review and approval processes can delay or block many supplies,” adding that the Kerem Shalom crossing remains the only operational entry point for humanitarian assistance.
They also cited information provided to Congress by the State Department and the Board of Peace regarding difficulties resulting from what they described as the Israeli government's restrictive classification of prohibited dual-use materials. The restrictions reportedly include wooden tent poles and other essential shelter components.
Shaheen and Schatz urged Rubio to secure immediate approval for tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other cold-weather necessities already positioned outside Gaza, while calling for additional border crossings to be opened.
Their demands also included establishing “a published, pre-agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review” and ensuring “restored operating access for experienced international humanitarian organizations.”
“Just as we can all agree that Hamas must disarm and cannot again be allowed to govern Gaza, we surely agree that repairing tents, ensuring people don’t have to live in sewage, and providing warmth to freezing children is a basic human obligation,” the senators wrote.
The United Nations reported on Nov. 11 that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian organizations and member states were awaiting Israeli authorization to enter Gaza.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at the time.
On the same day, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher rejected the possibility of waiting for a new Israeli government to take office as a justification for delaying the delivery of winter assistance, describing such an excuse as “not an acceptable excuse.”
Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000 others, most of them women and children. The assault has also destroyed approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
“Mr. Secretary, we urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza,” Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Brian Schatz stated in a letter addressed to Rubio.
The lawmakers warned that Israel's “extensive review and approval processes can delay or block many supplies,” adding that the Kerem Shalom crossing remains the only operational entry point for humanitarian assistance.
They also cited information provided to Congress by the State Department and the Board of Peace regarding difficulties resulting from what they described as the Israeli government's restrictive classification of prohibited dual-use materials. The restrictions reportedly include wooden tent poles and other essential shelter components.
Shaheen and Schatz urged Rubio to secure immediate approval for tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other cold-weather necessities already positioned outside Gaza, while calling for additional border crossings to be opened.
Their demands also included establishing “a published, pre-agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review” and ensuring “restored operating access for experienced international humanitarian organizations.”
“Just as we can all agree that Hamas must disarm and cannot again be allowed to govern Gaza, we surely agree that repairing tents, ensuring people don’t have to live in sewage, and providing warmth to freezing children is a basic human obligation,” the senators wrote.
The United Nations reported on Nov. 11 that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian organizations and member states were awaiting Israeli authorization to enter Gaza.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at the time.
On the same day, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher rejected the possibility of waiting for a new Israeli government to take office as a justification for delaying the delivery of winter assistance, describing such an excuse as “not an acceptable excuse.”
Since October 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 176,000 others, most of them women and children. The assault has also destroyed approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
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