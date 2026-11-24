The fire broke out on Saturday, November 21, at the three-storey PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, in Serang regency, about 50 kilometres west of Jakarta. Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 14 hours before bringing it largely under control.

The Associated Press reported that around 300 workers were at the factory complex when the fire started, with approximately 65 believed to have been in the affected section of the building. Rescue teams initially recovered human remains in 24 body bags, making forensic identification necessary.

According to an updated Associated Press report on Tuesday, the death toll had risen to 26, while eight workers remained unaccounted for. Authorities deployed more than 600 rescuers to search the damaged building, where unstable structures and remaining hazards complicated the operation. Twenty-nine workers were rescued, five of whom were taken to hospital.

Police said many victims were found on the second floor near a route leading to an emergency staircase. Investigators are examining whether the building's layout, narrow corridors and possible problems with access to emergency exits prevented workers from escaping.

Several workers told the Associated Press that no fire alarm sounded when the blaze started, and that warnings shouted by colleagues helped them escape. These accounts are being examined as part of the wider investigation into the factory's emergency procedures.

The company's chief executive, Steven Erwin Wijaya, said the factory regularly conducted evacuation drills and had functioning fire protection systems. However, authorities are examining the facility's safety records, permits and compliance with workplace regulations.

Said Iqbal, an adviser to Indonesia's president on labour issues, said preliminary findings suggested that an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning system may have triggered the fire. He stressed that further investigation was necessary to establish the cause.

Police have questioned 19 witnesses and seized documents relating to the factory's safety arrangements, according to the Associated Press. The company has apologised for the tragedy and pledged support for affected families.

The Indonesian Ombudsman has also called for a comprehensive review of workplace safety standards and urged authorities and the company to ensure that victims' families receive employment-related benefits and compensation.

The tragedy has renewed concerns about industrial safety and emergency preparedness in Indonesia, where deadly fires and industrial accidents have previously raised questions about enforcement of workplace protection standards.