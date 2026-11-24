MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Business leaders, policymakers and academics gathered in Dhaka on November 23 for the 10Leadership Summit 2026, focusing on how Bangladesh can prepare its economy and businesses for a period of significant global and technological change.

Organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the day-long event was held at Le Méridien Dhaka under the theme “Bangladesh at a Crossroads: Reimagine. Redesign. Deliver.”

The discussions centered on the challenges and opportunities arising from shifting global trade patterns, Bangladesh's upcoming graduation from least developed country (LDC) status and rapid technological advances. Speakers stressed the need for businesses to reconsider traditional growth strategies, strengthen organizational capabilities and focus on measurable outcomes.

Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, said the country had reached a point where established business approaches might no longer be sufficient. He called on leaders to rethink strategies, rebuild organizations and translate plans into results.

The summit featured four keynote presentations, three panel discussions, a fireside conversation, a case study and an interactive session.

Owais Parray, country economic adviser at UNDP Bangladesh, discussed the country's economic outlook and the decisions that could influence its future growth. Professor Dipak C. Jain of Jio Institute and China Europe International Business School spoke about leadership and institutional reinvention.

Professor Dipak C. Jain of Jio Institute and China Europe International Business School addressing the summit

Sigve Brekke, group chief executive of True Corporation and former president and CEO of Telenor Group, addressed the challenges of building organizations capable of adapting to an uncertain future. Sanjiv Mehta, executive chairman of L Catterton India and former chairman of Hindustan Unilever, shared insights from large-scale corporate transformation.

A fireside conversation between Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, and Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, vice-chancellor of BRAC University, examined the factors that help institutions endure and the values needed among future business leaders.

Other sessions explored barriers to business expansion, corporate turnarounds and ways to develop agile teams with greater accountability. An interactive segment encouraged participants to translate the discussions into practical steps over the following 90 days.

Among the other speakers were Yasir Azman of Grameenphone, Mahbub ur Rahman of HSBC Bangladesh, Arif Dowla of ACI, Hassan O. Rashid of Eastern Bank, Syed S. Kaiser Kabir of Renata and Rupali Chowdhury of Berger Paints Bangladesh.

Presented by United Group, the summit was powered by American International University-Bangladesh and Asian Paints Bangladesh, with Nestlé Bangladesh and Radiant Pharmaceuticals as associate partners. The annual event is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum.

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