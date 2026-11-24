Libya Warns Benghazi Attacks Put Mediterranean Stability at Risk
(MENAFN) Libya's Presidential Council has cautioned that continued efforts to draw the country into international confrontations could undermine security across the Mediterranean and jeopardize the stability of regional energy supplies following the recent attacks in Benghazi.
In a statement issued Monday and signed by Presidential Council Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council denounced what it described as a “blatant military aggression” targeting Benghazi's seaport and a strategically important facility. The incidents reportedly resulted in property damage and injuries among civilians.
“The attacks constituted a direct violation of Libya’s national sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability,” it said.
The attacks took place on Sunday, when a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship positioned offshore were reportedly hit by drone strikes, according to Libyan sources and local media accounts.
A Libyan source reported that the strike against the first vessel left 10 people injured, while local media indicated that the Maltese ship's crew had been evacuated from the area.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones had destroyed several Russian military and maritime assets off the Libyan coastline. He identified the targets as the Russian corvette Merkury, a Ka-27 military helicopter and a Russian cargo vessel.
Libya's Presidential Council condemned the incidents as “terrorist acts,” warning that such attacks could have serious consequences for the country's national security, territorial unity and control over its natural resources.
In a statement issued Monday and signed by Presidential Council Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council denounced what it described as a “blatant military aggression” targeting Benghazi's seaport and a strategically important facility. The incidents reportedly resulted in property damage and injuries among civilians.
“The attacks constituted a direct violation of Libya’s national sovereignty and a threat to the country’s security and stability,” it said.
The attacks took place on Sunday, when a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship positioned offshore were reportedly hit by drone strikes, according to Libyan sources and local media accounts.
A Libyan source reported that the strike against the first vessel left 10 people injured, while local media indicated that the Maltese ship's crew had been evacuated from the area.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones had destroyed several Russian military and maritime assets off the Libyan coastline. He identified the targets as the Russian corvette Merkury, a Ka-27 military helicopter and a Russian cargo vessel.
Libya's Presidential Council condemned the incidents as “terrorist acts,” warning that such attacks could have serious consequences for the country's national security, territorial unity and control over its natural resources.
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