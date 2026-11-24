Israeli Lawmaker Files Assault Complaint Against Comedian Over Knesset Incident
(MENAFN) Ahmad Tibi, deputy speaker of Israel's Knesset, filed an official complaint on Monday accusing Israeli comedian Guy Hochman of assaulting him inside the parliament building.
Tibi's office said the complaint was submitted to Knesset Officer Yuval Chen following an incident outside the parliamentary office of the Arab Joint List.
According to the complaint, Hochman approached the lawmaker from behind, grabbed him and pushed a mobile phone close to his face, prompting Tibi to knock the device away in what he described as an act of self-defense.
Tibi argued that the confrontation should not be treated as a harmless prank, particularly given the growing threats and incitement directed against him since the latest Knesset elections.
He also raised concerns over the absence of parliamentary security personnel during the incident, questioning whether security guards would have responded differently if an Arab individual had approached a Jewish minister in a similar manner.
The lawmaker called for an immediate investigation into the confrontation and potential security lapses, emphasizing that Arab members of parliament deserved the same level of protection afforded to their Jewish colleagues.
Hochman, meanwhile, alleged that Tibi had struck him during the encounter.
The comedian and online content creator has previously performed for Israeli troops in Gaza as part of his reserve military service.
He also faced criticism in January 2024 after publishing a video making fun of the destruction in Gaza, in which he referred to a damaged hotel as the "Gush Katif Hotel," invoking the name of a former Israeli settlement bloc in the enclave.
Tibi's office said the complaint was submitted to Knesset Officer Yuval Chen following an incident outside the parliamentary office of the Arab Joint List.
According to the complaint, Hochman approached the lawmaker from behind, grabbed him and pushed a mobile phone close to his face, prompting Tibi to knock the device away in what he described as an act of self-defense.
Tibi argued that the confrontation should not be treated as a harmless prank, particularly given the growing threats and incitement directed against him since the latest Knesset elections.
He also raised concerns over the absence of parliamentary security personnel during the incident, questioning whether security guards would have responded differently if an Arab individual had approached a Jewish minister in a similar manner.
The lawmaker called for an immediate investigation into the confrontation and potential security lapses, emphasizing that Arab members of parliament deserved the same level of protection afforded to their Jewish colleagues.
Hochman, meanwhile, alleged that Tibi had struck him during the encounter.
The comedian and online content creator has previously performed for Israeli troops in Gaza as part of his reserve military service.
He also faced criticism in January 2024 after publishing a video making fun of the destruction in Gaza, in which he referred to a damaged hotel as the "Gush Katif Hotel," invoking the name of a former Israeli settlement bloc in the enclave.
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