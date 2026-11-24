No Lion in Istanbul, Officials Say After Footage Review
(MENAFN) Authorities in Istanbul have found no sign of a lion roaming the city's Sariyer district, the Istanbul Governor's Office said Monday, after reports that a lioness had been seen in the area.
The alert came Sunday evening, when a sighting was reported in woodland above sports facilities in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood.
"During field operations, no concrete evidence of a lion being present in the area was found," the governor's office said in a statement.
Officials said they studied newly received footage from several angles on Monday and determined the animal on camera was neither a lion nor any other large cat species. They added that all reports are being assessed carefully to protect public safety, with checks under way alongside the relevant institutions.
A joint search was launched by teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate, the gendarmerie, the disaster management agency AFAD, and the veterinary services of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Sariyer Municipality. Drones fitted with thermal cameras scanned the area from above while teams combed it on foot. Authorities also deployed bait and motion-activated camera traps.
Authorities urge residents to report any sightings
On Monday, officials sealed off a recreational woodland in Sariyer to pedestrians and vehicles as teams pressed on with the hunt for an animal believed to be a lioness, reportedly seen in Uskumrukoy the evening before. Security forces cordoned off the search zone and neighboring residential areas, and a command post was set up to coordinate an effort to capture the animal alive.
Sariyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu said thermal-camera drones picked up no heat signature across the 5-hectare (12.4-acre) area searched Sunday night. By Monday, teams were covering five locations across three neighborhoods.
The Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate had said Sunday night that its teams had located the animal in woodland and that veterinarians were helping with efforts to capture it. As of Monday, however, its whereabouts were still unknown.
Istanbul prosecutors have also opened an investigation to establish who owns the animal and where it may have escaped from.
Aksu said surveillance footage showed the animal walking past chickens without harming them, which fueled speculation that it was raised in captivity. He said, however, that no owner had been identified and the theory remained unconfirmed.
Authorities are urging residents to report any sightings as the search goes on.
The alert came Sunday evening, when a sighting was reported in woodland above sports facilities in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood.
"During field operations, no concrete evidence of a lion being present in the area was found," the governor's office said in a statement.
Officials said they studied newly received footage from several angles on Monday and determined the animal on camera was neither a lion nor any other large cat species. They added that all reports are being assessed carefully to protect public safety, with checks under way alongside the relevant institutions.
A joint search was launched by teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate, the gendarmerie, the disaster management agency AFAD, and the veterinary services of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Sariyer Municipality. Drones fitted with thermal cameras scanned the area from above while teams combed it on foot. Authorities also deployed bait and motion-activated camera traps.
Authorities urge residents to report any sightings
On Monday, officials sealed off a recreational woodland in Sariyer to pedestrians and vehicles as teams pressed on with the hunt for an animal believed to be a lioness, reportedly seen in Uskumrukoy the evening before. Security forces cordoned off the search zone and neighboring residential areas, and a command post was set up to coordinate an effort to capture the animal alive.
Sariyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu said thermal-camera drones picked up no heat signature across the 5-hectare (12.4-acre) area searched Sunday night. By Monday, teams were covering five locations across three neighborhoods.
The Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate had said Sunday night that its teams had located the animal in woodland and that veterinarians were helping with efforts to capture it. As of Monday, however, its whereabouts were still unknown.
Istanbul prosecutors have also opened an investigation to establish who owns the animal and where it may have escaped from.
Aksu said surveillance footage showed the animal walking past chickens without harming them, which fueled speculation that it was raised in captivity. He said, however, that no owner had been identified and the theory remained unconfirmed.
Authorities are urging residents to report any sightings as the search goes on.
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