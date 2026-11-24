Most tech gifts come with a set-up job. A dash cam usually means a cable trailing from the lighter socket, a fiddly mount and an app to pair. Proof takes that job away. An engineer arrives at the recipient's home or workplace, fits the Proof Z-4K in about an hour and sets up the app on their phone before leaving.

Proof, the connected dash cam brand that launched in the UK this month, is the gift for the drivers people worry about:

Parents who still drive: stress-free tech, with nothing to install or set up themselves. A new driver: every journey is recorded, so a new driver can rewatch a tricky one with a parent. The government is consulting on a three or six month minimum learning period for learner drivers (DfT Road Safety Strategy, January 2026). A partner on the school run: only 52% of women feel safe driving at night, compared with 71% of men (National Accident Helpline, Oct 2025). Anyone who parks on the street: 8% of drivers came back to damage with no note left in the past year (RAC, Jan 2026). If another vehicle hits the parked car, even in a hit and run, the owner gets an alert and the video. A sole trader whose van is their living: footage of a disputed bump protects the claim and the working week.

What the Proof Z-4K does:

4K front and HD rear recording, with sound to capture what is said during an incident. The sound can be switched off. 24/7 Live View lets owners check on their car from their phone at any time. Automatic accident detection when parked sends an alert and video evidence if another vehicle hits the car, including hit-and-run incidents. Footage can be sent to insurers or the police in minutes. Professional installation at home or work, taking about an hour, including app set-up. £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting and cloud storage. Footage is stored for 30 days before being automatically overwritten. It fits cars and small vans.

Without footage, it's one driver's word against another's, and a careful driver can end up sharing the blame.

Anna Radchenko, CEO of Proof UK, said: "You can't control other drivers. You can control whether there's a witness. We do the rest for you: one top-spec camera, fitted at your door, with the app ready on your phone. Your eyes stay with your car, wherever you are."

Notes to editors

The Proof Z-4K costs £499 (RRP £699), including professional fitting at home or work and cloud storage. High-res product and in-car images are available on request. Review units, fitted at the reviewer's home or work, are available to journalists. Media enquiries and review units: Frank Marr, [email protected]