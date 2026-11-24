Igor Dodik Receives Mandate to Form Republika Srpska Government
(MENAFN) Igor Dodik, the son of former Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, has been selected to lead the formation of a new government in Republika Srpska, one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the general elections held on Oct. 4.
Republika Srpska President Savo Minic announced the decision on Sunday after holding consultations with various political parties, including representatives of the ruling coalition. He highlighted that the 37-year-old nominee would become the youngest person ever designated to serve as prime minister of the entity, expressing optimism that the new administration could be established by the middle of December.
Minic said the incoming government would maintain political continuity while working to improve the performance of public institutions through modernization and greater efficiency.
Dodik secured a seat in the Republika Srpska National Assembly during October's elections and currently heads the parliamentary group representing the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). He also holds the position of organizational secretary within the party, which is led by his father.
Responding to his nomination, Dodik pledged to approach the responsibility with commitment and accountability, while recognizing the political and economic difficulties facing the administration both domestically and internationally.
“I accept the mandate with full responsibility. I am aware that I will have to justify this trust every day through my work, decisions and results for the benefit of the citizens of Republika Srpska,” he said.
Republika Srpska President Savo Minic announced the decision on Sunday after holding consultations with various political parties, including representatives of the ruling coalition. He highlighted that the 37-year-old nominee would become the youngest person ever designated to serve as prime minister of the entity, expressing optimism that the new administration could be established by the middle of December.
Minic said the incoming government would maintain political continuity while working to improve the performance of public institutions through modernization and greater efficiency.
Dodik secured a seat in the Republika Srpska National Assembly during October's elections and currently heads the parliamentary group representing the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD). He also holds the position of organizational secretary within the party, which is led by his father.
Responding to his nomination, Dodik pledged to approach the responsibility with commitment and accountability, while recognizing the political and economic difficulties facing the administration both domestically and internationally.
“I accept the mandate with full responsibility. I am aware that I will have to justify this trust every day through my work, decisions and results for the benefit of the citizens of Republika Srpska,” he said.
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