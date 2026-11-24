EU Car Sales Extend Growth Streak as Electric Vehicle Demand Strengthens
(MENAFN) New passenger car registrations across the European Union increased 2.6% year-on-year to 916,070 vehicles in October, extending the market's growth to a ninth consecutive month, although the pace slowed compared with September's 9.3% increase, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) on Tuesday.
The expansion was largely supported by continued demand for electrified vehicles, encouraged by government purchase incentives and a broader range of available models.
All four of the EU's largest automotive markets recorded growth during October. France led with a 7% increase, followed by Italy at 5%, Spain at 1.8% and Germany at 1.7%.
Between January and October, total new car registrations across the bloc climbed 5.4% compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.
Battery-electric vehicles maintained their position as the second-most popular powertrain category during the first 10 months of the year, with registrations reaching 2.21 million units. Their market share consequently increased to 23.4%, compared with 16.4% during the same period of 2025.
Several major European markets recorded substantial gains in battery-electric vehicle registrations. France posted a 79.4% increase, followed by Germany at 60.7%, Denmark at 41% and Belgium at 16.7%.
Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the leading choice among European consumers, accounting for 36% of the market after registrations reached 3.41 million units during the January-October period. Italy and Spain recorded the strongest growth, at 20% and 18.7%, respectively, while Germany registered a 3.9% increase. France remained almost unchanged, with a marginal decline of 0.1%.
Plug-in hybrid vehicles also continued gaining popularity, with registrations reaching 961,959 units over the 10-month period. Their market share rose to 10.2%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier, supported by significant increases in Italy at 73.1%, Spain at 32.3% and Germany at 11%.
Meanwhile, traditional petrol and diesel vehicles continued losing ground. Their combined share of the EU automotive market fell to 27.7% in October, down from 36.5% during the same month last year.
Petrol vehicle registrations declined 20.1% between January and October to 1.96 million units, reducing their market share to 20.8% from 27.4%. France experienced the sharpest contraction at 36.9%, followed by Germany at 24.5%, Spain at 19.3% and Italy at 16.6%.
Diesel vehicle registrations also contracted significantly, falling 20.6% during the same period. Their share of the European Union's car market dropped to 6.9%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier.
The expansion was largely supported by continued demand for electrified vehicles, encouraged by government purchase incentives and a broader range of available models.
All four of the EU's largest automotive markets recorded growth during October. France led with a 7% increase, followed by Italy at 5%, Spain at 1.8% and Germany at 1.7%.
Between January and October, total new car registrations across the bloc climbed 5.4% compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.
Battery-electric vehicles maintained their position as the second-most popular powertrain category during the first 10 months of the year, with registrations reaching 2.21 million units. Their market share consequently increased to 23.4%, compared with 16.4% during the same period of 2025.
Several major European markets recorded substantial gains in battery-electric vehicle registrations. France posted a 79.4% increase, followed by Germany at 60.7%, Denmark at 41% and Belgium at 16.7%.
Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the leading choice among European consumers, accounting for 36% of the market after registrations reached 3.41 million units during the January-October period. Italy and Spain recorded the strongest growth, at 20% and 18.7%, respectively, while Germany registered a 3.9% increase. France remained almost unchanged, with a marginal decline of 0.1%.
Plug-in hybrid vehicles also continued gaining popularity, with registrations reaching 961,959 units over the 10-month period. Their market share rose to 10.2%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier, supported by significant increases in Italy at 73.1%, Spain at 32.3% and Germany at 11%.
Meanwhile, traditional petrol and diesel vehicles continued losing ground. Their combined share of the EU automotive market fell to 27.7% in October, down from 36.5% during the same month last year.
Petrol vehicle registrations declined 20.1% between January and October to 1.96 million units, reducing their market share to 20.8% from 27.4%. France experienced the sharpest contraction at 36.9%, followed by Germany at 24.5%, Spain at 19.3% and Italy at 16.6%.
Diesel vehicle registrations also contracted significantly, falling 20.6% during the same period. Their share of the European Union's car market dropped to 6.9%, compared with 9.2% a year earlier.
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