Trump, Pashinyan Launch Major Transport Corridor Across Armenia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have announced the start of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a major infrastructure initiative designed to link mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.
In separate video statements released on Monday, Pashinyan revealed that initial construction preparations were already underway in Armenia's southern Syunik province. He described the initiative as the most significant economic undertaking in the country since it gained independence.
"We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," he said.
Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan also confirmed that preliminary activities had started at multiple sites around Meghri. He explained that the initial preparations would be followed by the main construction phase.
Trump welcomed the project's launch, congratulating Pashinyan and commending his efforts to advance peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan.
The US president additionally announced the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, explaining that the joint initiative between Washington and Yerevan would create new regional transportation links facilitating the movement of commercial goods, energy resources and travelers.
Trump also expressed appreciation to Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation in advancing the initiative. He extended an invitation to the Armenian prime minister to visit the White House next year.
In separate video statements released on Monday, Pashinyan revealed that initial construction preparations were already underway in Armenia's southern Syunik province. He described the initiative as the most significant economic undertaking in the country since it gained independence.
"We are launching work on the largest economic project in Armenia since independence," he said.
Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan also confirmed that preliminary activities had started at multiple sites around Meghri. He explained that the initial preparations would be followed by the main construction phase.
Trump welcomed the project's launch, congratulating Pashinyan and commending his efforts to advance peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan.
The US president additionally announced the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, explaining that the joint initiative between Washington and Yerevan would create new regional transportation links facilitating the movement of commercial goods, energy resources and travelers.
Trump also expressed appreciation to Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for their cooperation in advancing the initiative. He extended an invitation to the Armenian prime minister to visit the White House next year.
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