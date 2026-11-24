UK Welcomes More Seriously Ill Gaza Children for Urgent Medical Care
(MENAFN) A second group of severely ill and injured Palestinian children, accompanied by their close family members, has arrived in the United Kingdom to receive specialized medical care, the British government announced on Monday.
The Department of Health confirmed in an official statement that the newly evacuated children will be treated by medical specialists working within the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
British authorities said the latest evacuation was coordinated with national and international partners to ensure that additional children requiring urgent medical attention could reach hospitals in the country. The government also reiterated its demand for the unrestricted entry of medical supplies and medicines into Gaza.
"The healthcare system in Gaza has been devastated by the ongoing conflict, and many children cannot get the basic care or specialist treatment their conditions need," read the statement.
The government further indicated that the humanitarian initiative will continue, with additional evacuations of children expected to take place before the end of the year.
Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the severe circumstances facing the young patients, emphasizing the urgency of providing them with appropriate medical assistance.
"These children have endured unimaginable hardship, and they are in desperate need of medical treatment," she said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described the arrival of the children as a "stark reminder" of the magnitude of the humanitarian emergency affecting Gaza.
"Children in Gaza have endured three years of unimaginable horror. Hospitals have been devastated and, as winter draws in, desperately ill patients are still unable to get the care they need," he noted.
The Department of Health confirmed in an official statement that the newly evacuated children will be treated by medical specialists working within the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
British authorities said the latest evacuation was coordinated with national and international partners to ensure that additional children requiring urgent medical attention could reach hospitals in the country. The government also reiterated its demand for the unrestricted entry of medical supplies and medicines into Gaza.
"The healthcare system in Gaza has been devastated by the ongoing conflict, and many children cannot get the basic care or specialist treatment their conditions need," read the statement.
The government further indicated that the humanitarian initiative will continue, with additional evacuations of children expected to take place before the end of the year.
Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted the severe circumstances facing the young patients, emphasizing the urgency of providing them with appropriate medical assistance.
"These children have endured unimaginable hardship, and they are in desperate need of medical treatment," she said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband described the arrival of the children as a "stark reminder" of the magnitude of the humanitarian emergency affecting Gaza.
"Children in Gaza have endured three years of unimaginable horror. Hospitals have been devastated and, as winter draws in, desperately ill patients are still unable to get the care they need," he noted.
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