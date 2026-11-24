Bitcoin Extends Losses as ETF Outflows Weigh on Cryptocurrency Market
(MENAFN) Bitcoin moved closer to the $60,000 mark on Tuesday as continued withdrawals from spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and weakness across the wider cryptocurrency market pressured prices.
The world's largest cryptocurrency declined 1.95% over the previous 24 hours to trade at $60,358, following a broader downturn that saw the digital asset market lose approximately 1% of its value.
Bitcoin has also experienced a 30.5% decline over the past 12 months, reflecting sustained pressure on the leading digital currency.
The total value of the global cryptocurrency market dropped 1.05% to $2.08 trillion. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also recorded losses, falling 0.17% over 24 hours to trade near $1,698.
Institutional investment demand has weakened this month, with spot Bitcoin ETFs registering net withdrawals totaling $4.14 billion, adding to negative market sentiment.
Market analysts indicated that Tuesday's decline was not triggered by any specific new development. Instead, continued investment fund outflows and growing caution across financial markets have maintained downward pressure on cryptocurrency prices.
The world's largest cryptocurrency declined 1.95% over the previous 24 hours to trade at $60,358, following a broader downturn that saw the digital asset market lose approximately 1% of its value.
Bitcoin has also experienced a 30.5% decline over the past 12 months, reflecting sustained pressure on the leading digital currency.
The total value of the global cryptocurrency market dropped 1.05% to $2.08 trillion. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also recorded losses, falling 0.17% over 24 hours to trade near $1,698.
Institutional investment demand has weakened this month, with spot Bitcoin ETFs registering net withdrawals totaling $4.14 billion, adding to negative market sentiment.
Market analysts indicated that Tuesday's decline was not triggered by any specific new development. Instead, continued investment fund outflows and growing caution across financial markets have maintained downward pressure on cryptocurrency prices.
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