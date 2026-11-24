Medvedev Says Russia May Need Nuclear Weapons to Defend Its Security
(MENAFN) Russia is entitled to deploy every available measure to safeguard its national security, and under certain circumstances, this could even become an obligation to use nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated.
In an article released on Monday, Medvedev claimed that actions by Ukraine and NATO member states could create circumstances that would justify Moscow considering a nuclear attack.
However, he stressed that Russia has not yet encountered what he described as a "direct necessity" to resort to nuclear weapons during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Medvedev explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin would carefully evaluate the circumstances before making such a decision. He noted that the president "always relies on a comprehensive analysis of all factors" while ensuring that any response remains proportionate to the damage inflicted.
"Obviously, so far the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons," he said.
To support his position, Medvedev referred to a 1996 advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the legality of nuclear weapons. He argued that the court's interpretation recognizes circumstances in which the continued existence of a nuclear-armed state could be threatened, suggesting that international law does not prohibit the use of nuclear weapons when a country faces an existential threat.
According to Medvedev, resorting to such weapons under these conditions would neither constitute a crime under international law nor violate any established international legal framework.
He also maintained that Russia's nuclear doctrine does not explicitly authorize preventive nuclear strikes. Nevertheless, he warned that any transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine by Western countries, whether conducted publicly or through secret arrangements, could push Moscow toward making a preemptive decision.
In an article released on Monday, Medvedev claimed that actions by Ukraine and NATO member states could create circumstances that would justify Moscow considering a nuclear attack.
However, he stressed that Russia has not yet encountered what he described as a "direct necessity" to resort to nuclear weapons during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Medvedev explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin would carefully evaluate the circumstances before making such a decision. He noted that the president "always relies on a comprehensive analysis of all factors" while ensuring that any response remains proportionate to the damage inflicted.
"Obviously, so far the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons," he said.
To support his position, Medvedev referred to a 1996 advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the legality of nuclear weapons. He argued that the court's interpretation recognizes circumstances in which the continued existence of a nuclear-armed state could be threatened, suggesting that international law does not prohibit the use of nuclear weapons when a country faces an existential threat.
According to Medvedev, resorting to such weapons under these conditions would neither constitute a crime under international law nor violate any established international legal framework.
He also maintained that Russia's nuclear doctrine does not explicitly authorize preventive nuclear strikes. Nevertheless, he warned that any transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine by Western countries, whether conducted publicly or through secret arrangements, could push Moscow toward making a preemptive decision.
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