MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

On November 23, Alena Aliyeva visited the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev provided information about the Center's activities.

It was noted that the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, carries out activities aimed at developing the creative potential of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, as well as their rehabilitation and integration into society.

Over the past period, more than 1,160 people have participated in training sessions and received social and psychological services at the Center, which opened five years ago, as well as at its branches established later in Ismayilli and Barda. Currently, around 380 beneficiaries are developing their skills.

Alena Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handicrafts created by the Center's beneficiaries. She visited the recording, floristry, artistic woodcarving, carpet weaving, ceramics, fine arts and capoeira studios operating at the institution, met with individuals belonging to vulnerable groups and observed their creative activities.

The guest was also provided with information about the events and social initiatives implemented by the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, as well as the activities of the dostart portal, which aims to promote the creative works of the Center's beneficiaries more widely and present them to a broader audience.

Alena Aliyeva also watched a special inclusive concert program presented with the participation of the Center's instructors and beneficiaries.