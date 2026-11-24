MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US special envoy Jared Kushner has warned that Israel risks becoming an "international pariah" if it continues its current approach towards the Gaza Strip, highlighting concerns over the country's declining international support.

In remarks published by New York Magazine on Monday and subsequently reported by Israeli media, Kushner argued that Israel still has an opportunity to emerge from the war that followed the October 7, 2023 attacks as a more secure country with stronger regional ties.

According to Kushner, Israel stands at a critical crossroads, facing a choice between strengthening its security and international standing or pursuing policies that could deepen its diplomatic isolation.

The remarks are particularly notable given Kushner's close ties to US President Donald Trump and his previous involvement in advancing normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

Kushner, one of the principal architects of the 2020 Abraham Accords, also played a central role in negotiating the 2025 Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement. He subsequently became a founding executive board member of the Board of Peace, established in January 2026.

Disagreements over Hamas disarmament stall Gaza reconstruction

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas agreed in July to a disarmament roadmap proposed by the Board of Peace, envisaging the gradual surrender of its weapons alongside the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, rejected the proposed framework, maintaining that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli troops withdraw.

The disagreement has delayed the establishment of alternative Palestinian administrative and security institutions intended to replace Hamas in the enclave.

Kushner reportedly travelled to Jerusalem in August to persuade Netanyahu to authorize the next stage of Gaza's reconstruction, but the Israeli prime minister declined to proceed without additional assurances regarding disarmament.